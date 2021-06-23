Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Program on FreeDOS with Bywater BASIC | Opensource.com
Program on FreeDOS with Bywater BASIC
Install Bywater BASIC on your FreeDOS system and start experimenting with BASIC programming.
In the early days of personal computing—from the late 1970s and through the 1980s—many people got their start with BASIC programming. BASIC was a universal programming language that came built into most personal computers, from Apple to IBM PCs.When we started the FreeDOS Project in June 1994, it seemed natural that we should include an open source BASIC environment. I was excited to discover one already existed in Bywater BASIC.
The Bywater BASIC website reminds us that
Bywater BASIC implements a large superset of the ANSI Standard for Minimal BASIC (X3.60-1978) and a significant subset of the ANSI Standard for Full BASIC (X3.113-1987). It's also distributed under the GNU General Public License version 2, which means it's open source software. We only want to include open source programs in FreeDOS, so Bywater BASIC was a great addition to FreeDOS in our early days.
We've included Bywater BASIC since at least FreeDOS Alpha 5, in 1997. You can find Bywater BASIC in FreeDOS 1.3 RC4 in the "Development" package group on the Bonus CD. Load this:
FreeDOS installs the Bywater BASIC package in the
\DEVEL\BWBASIC directory. Change to this directory with
CD \DEVEL\BWBASIC and type
BWBASIC to run the Bywater BASIC interpreter.
Writing a sample program
Let me demonstrate Bywater BASIC by writing a test program. We'll keep this simple—print five random numbers. This requires only a few constructs—a loop to iterate over five values and a random number generator. BASIC uses the
RND(1) statement to generate a random value between 0 and 1. We can use
One feature I like in Bywater BASIC is the integrated "help" system. There's nothing more frustrating than forgetting the syntax for a BASIC statement. For example, I always forget how to create BASIC loops. Do I use
FOR I IN 1 TO 10 or
FOR I = 1 TO 10? Just type
help FOR at the Bywater BASIC prompt and the interpreter displays the usage and a brief description.
Another neat feature in Bywater BASIC is how it reformats your BASIC instructions, so they are easier to read. After typing my brief program, I can type
list to see the full source listing. Bywater BASIC automatically adds the
CALL keyword to my
RANDOMIZE statement on line 10 and indents the
If everything looks okay, then type
RUN to execute the program. Because I used the
RANDOMIZE statement at the start of my BASIC program, Bywater seeds the random number generator with a random starting point. This ensures that my numbers are actually random values and don't repeat when I re-run my program.
Install Bywater BASIC on your FreeDOS system and start experimenting with BASIC programming. BASIC can be a great first programming language, especially if you are interested in getting back to the "roots" of personal computing. You can find more information about Bywater BASIC in the manual, installed in the
\DEVEL\BWBASIC directory as
BWBASIC.DOC. You can also explore the online "help" system by typing
HELP at the Bywater BASIC prompt.
If you'd like to experiment with Bywater BASIC, you can download these sample programs from the FreeDOS Files Archive, at Ibiblio. I wrote these in the early days of FreeDOS to help people get started with BWBASIC.
https://www.ibiblio.org/pub/micro/pc-stuff/freedos/files/devel/basic/basprg/
The three sample programs are: a classic "guess the number" game, a "lemonade stand" game, and a game where you are king of an ancient empire. These are essentially math-based games.
If you're a beginner: Start with GUESS.BAS then examine LEMON.BAS