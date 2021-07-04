7 guides about open source to keep your brain busy this summer

Start a new Raspberry Pi project

The Raspberry Pi has been capturing the hearts and hands of open source enthusiasts for nearly a decade. There are endless options with what you can do with a Raspberry Pi, whether it's monitoring your garden, setting parental controls (especially handy on those long summer days), or even tracking aircraft from your own backyard. If any of these cool projects perked your interest but your Raspberry Pi is still collecting dust, then you need to download our guide to nudge you to get started. Before you know it, you'll be working with so many Raspberry Pis, you'll need to learn how to manage them all!

Download: How to get started with your Raspberry Pi

Design your open source smart home

One clever and useful way to use your Raspberry Pi is to design your own smart home. Using Home Assistant and other open source tools, your home can be automated on your own terms without a third-party conglomerate. Author Steve Ovens guides you through every step of the way with a collection of home automation found in this handy eBook.

Download: A practical guide to home automation using open source tools

Get organized

Maybe you're not quite ready to automate everything in your home yet but are interested in sprucing up the place—your brain space. Why not start with your to-do list? With contributor Kevin Sonney's productivity guide, you'll become familiar with 6 open source tools to help you stay organized. Once you're through with his tutorials, you'll be organized and have time to finally relax this summer.

Download: 6 open source tools for staying organized

Learn how to code

Computers are everywhere. Wouldn't it be great to be able to talk their language?

There are lots of languages designed for beginners. Bash is the same scripting language used in the Linux and MacOS terminals, so it makes for a great start if you're new to code. You can learn it interactively, and then download our eBook to learn more.

Download: An introduction to programming with Bash

Build a video game with Python

Another programming language that beginners love is Python. It's equally as popular among school children just learning to code as it is with professional programmers developing websites and video editors or automating the cloud. Regardless of what your eventual goal happens to be, a fun way to start with Python is by programming your own video game.

Download: A guide to building a video game with Python

Discover clever ways to use Jupyter

To make Python interactive and easy to share, the Jupyter project provides a web-based development environment. You can write your code in "notebook" files, and then send them to other users to make it easy for them to replicate and visualize what you've done. It's the perfect combination of code, documentation, and presentation, and it's surprisingly flexible. Learn more by downloading Moshe Zadka's multifaceted tour through Jupyter.

Download: 6 surprising ways to use Jupyter

Experiment with Kubernetes in your homelab

So you've installed Linux on your Pi, you've logged in, you've set up a new user and configured sudo to make administration painless, and you're running all the services you need. Now what?

If you're comfortable with Linux and server administration, the next step for you could be The Cloud. Get Chris Collins' eBook to learn all about containers, pods, and clusters, all from the comfort of your own homelab.

Download: Running Kubernetes on your Raspberry Pi homelab

Bonus: Book lists

All work and no play isn't healthy. Summer (or whatever season it is in your part of the world) vacation is meant to be relaxing, and there's nothing quite like sitting back on the porch or beach with a good book. Here are a few recent book lists to spark some ideas: