11 open source ideas for being more eco-friendly in 2022

For governments and large organizations, open source continued to be a critical component for policy decisions and sustainability goals in 2021. The United Nations is one such organization that is relying on open source to reach its goals across a wide spectrum of issues including climate change. While it is crucial for world leaders to make big decisions to save the planet, many average citizens are also eager to contribute to the cause. Last year on Opensource.com, several authors shared their projects and ideas for making an impact on climate change. If you have a goal to make more eco-friendly choices in 2022, give these articles a read.

Raspberry Pi tutorials and DIY projects

Exploring the planet with open source

You can learn a lot about how your choices impact the globe by understanding your own carbon footprint. Open source technology is ideal for giving its users full control of that access and information. The following articles offer hands-on tutorials for monitoring your home and turning it into an eco-friendly powerhouse without wasting power.

One of my goals for 2022 is to spend more time outdoors and appreciate what the Earth has to offer. Thankfully, there are plenty of open source apps to encourage me to do that.

Open source climate change research

In 2022, there is still a lot to learn about climate change. Open source is helping to facilitate research with advanced technologies like 3D printing.