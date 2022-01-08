Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
11 open source ideas for being more eco-friendly in 2022
A round-up of Raspberry Pi tutorials, home automation projects, and open source apps that encourage environmentally conscious behavior.
For governments and large organizations, open source continued to be a critical component for policy decisions and sustainability goals in 2021. The United Nations is one such organization that is relying on open source to reach its goals across a wide spectrum of issues including climate change. While it is crucial for world leaders to make big decisions to save the planet, many average citizens are also eager to contribute to the cause. Last year on Opensource.com, several authors shared their projects and ideas for making an impact on climate change. If you have a goal to make more eco-friendly choices in 2022, give these articles a read.
Raspberry Pi tutorials and DIY projectsYou can learn a lot about how your choices impact the globe by understanding your own carbon footprint. Open source technology is ideal for giving its users full control of that access and information. The following articles offer hands-on tutorials for monitoring your home and turning it into an eco-friendly powerhouse without wasting power.
- How I monitor my greenhouse with CircuitPython and open source tools Keep track of your greenhouse's temperature, humidity, and ambient light using a microcontroller, sensors, Python, and MQTT.
- Convert your Raspberry Pi into a trading bot with Pythonic Reduce your power consumption by setting up your cryptocurrency trading bot on a Raspberry Pi.
- Why choose open source for your home automation project Home automation is an exciting and fun branch of tech. Start designing your home automation solutions today with open source tools and this eBook.
- Build a home thermostat with a Raspberry Pi The ThermOS project is an answer to the many downsides of off-the-shelf smart thermostats.
- Set up temperature sensors in your home with a Raspberry Pi Find out how hot your house is with a simple home Internet of Things project.
- Monitor your home's temperature and humidity with Raspberry Pis and Prometheus Instrument a Prometheus application with Python on Raspberry Pis to collect temperature sensor data.
- Open source solar power for anyone A new book teaches how to build your own solar power system at any budget using open source technology.
Exploring the planet with open source
One of my goals for 2022 is to spend more time outdoors and appreciate what the Earth has to offer. Thankfully, there are plenty of open source apps to encourage me to do that.
- Identify flowers and trees with open source PlantNet combines open source technology with crowdsourced knowledge to help you become an amateur botanist.
- Explore the night sky with this open source astronomy app Stargaze from your Linux desktop or Android device with KStars.
- How open source is helping solve the plastic pollution problem OpenLitterMap empowers people to map and share data on litter problems in their communities.
Open source climate change research
In 2022, there is still a lot to learn about climate change. Open source is helping to facilitate research with advanced technologies like 3D printing.
- Open source gets dirty with 3D printing 3D printing and open source technology enable advanced research for soil science.