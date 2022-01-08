11 open source ideas for being more eco-friendly in 2022 | Opensource.com

11 open source ideas for being more eco-friendly in 2022

A round-up of Raspberry Pi tutorials, home automation projects, and open source apps that encourage environmentally conscious behavior.

08 Jan 2022 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
For governments and large organizations, open source continued to be a critical component for policy decisions and sustainability goals in 2021. The United Nations is one such organization that is relying on open source to reach its goals across a wide spectrum of issues including climate change. While it is crucial for world leaders to make big decisions to save the planet, many average citizens are also eager to contribute to the cause. Last year on Opensource.com, several authors shared their projects and ideas for making an impact on climate change. If you have a goal to make more eco-friendly choices in 2022, give these articles a read. 

Raspberry Pi tutorials and DIY projects

You can learn a lot about how your choices impact the globe by understanding your own carbon footprint. Open source technology is ideal for giving its users full control of that access and information. The following articles offer hands-on tutorials for monitoring your home and turning it into an eco-friendly powerhouse without wasting power.

Exploring the planet with open source

One of my goals for 2022 is to spend more time outdoors and appreciate what the Earth has to offer. Thankfully, there are plenty of open source apps to encourage me to do that. 

Open source climate change research

In 2022, there is still a lot to learn about climate change. Open source is helping to facilitate research with advanced technologies like 3D printing.

About the author

Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is the managing editor for Opensource.com. When she's not organizing the editorial calendar or digging into the data, she can be found going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford. She is passionate about spreading awareness of how open source technology and principles can be applied to areas outside the tech industry such as education and government.
