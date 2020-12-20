Our top open organization stories of 2020

5 stories about open principles changing organizations in 2020

Open principles are reshaping our organizations. These stories—our most-read of the year—explain how and why that's happening.

20 Dec 2020 Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat) Feed
Looking back with binoculars
The Open Organization community published more than 30 articles at Opensource.com this year (to say nothing of the books we released, too). That's 30 new case studies, interviews, tutorials, and book reviews showcasing the ways open principles are impacting organizational culture and design.

Choosing a favorite seems like an impossible task. But our data have revealed the five most-read pieces of 2020.

Did you miss one? Catch up using the links below.

And we'll see you in 2021, when the conversation continues.

Business woman on laptop sitting in front of window

Who is the glue person on your team?

How to identify and utilize the role of a clear-headed, storyteller on your team.
Lauri Apple
Carrot on a stick

Book review: Nine Lies About Work

An examination of common work misconceptions and how open organizations are often ahead of the curve.
Ron McFarland
A graph of a wave.

Never enough: Working openly with anxiety

Open organizations reward initiative. For leaders with anxiety, that may fuel some exhausting patterns.
Sam Knuth (Red Hat)
Blocks for building

Building a community of practice in 5 steps

A community of practice can kickstart innovation in your organization. Here's how to build one—and ensure it thrives.
Tracy Buckner (Red Hat)
Open source prescription.

The power of open source during a pandemic

Successfully addressing shared global problems requires open source—both principles and code—to foster innovation quickly and bridge gaps in effective remote collaboration.
Laura Hilliger Alexandra Machado (Red Hat)

About the author

Bryan Behrenshausen
Bryan Behrenshausen - Bryan edits and manages the Open Organization section of Opensource.com, which features stories about the ways open values and principles are changing how we think about organizational culture and design. He's worked on Opensource.com since 2011. Find him online as semioticrobotic.
Lauri Apple
Ron McFarland
Sam Knuth
Tracy Buckner
Laura Hilliger
Alexandra Machado

