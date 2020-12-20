5 stories about open principles changing organizations in 2020

The Open Organization community published more than 30 articles at Opensource.com this year (to say nothing of the books we released, too). That's 30 new case studies, interviews, tutorials, and book reviews showcasing the ways open principles are impacting organizational culture and design.

Choosing a favorite seems like an impossible task. But our data have revealed the five most-read pieces of 2020.

Did you miss one? Catch up using the links below.

And we'll see you in 2021, when the conversation continues.