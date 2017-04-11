Top 10 and editor's picks: March review

Opensource.com brought in 666,696 unique visitors who generated 1,115,124 page views in March, our sixth consecutive month with more than 1,000,000 page views.

We published 90 articles in March, including 12 that were a part of our Raspberry Pi series, which is always one of our reader favorites.

We welcomed 20 new authors, and almost 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community. Our community moderators contributed 19 articles.

We also received great feedback from community members in March, including:

A reader-turned-contributor let us know that the first article he read on our site led him to find his favorite programming book, written by Opensource.com contributor Al Sweigart.

An online education service provider let us know that Paul Brownell's "A call to policy makers: Open source is where innovation is happening" from last year is now being included in their online course material.

We also captured many positive responses in our social media, including:

"This article encouraged me to learn Python. Thank you very much for this topic."

"[G]reat article pulling together so many of our favourite people and organisations. Thank you."

"[M]an this is exactly what [I] am looking for, awesome info"

Here are six of our many favorite articles from March:

Coming in May: Hardware series

We're rounding up articles for our May open hardware series. Do you have an article idea? Send your proposal to open@opensource.com. Here are a few suggestions to help get those creative writing juices flowing:

What open hardware board or open source tool for hardware do you love?

What project(s) have you made with open hardware/open source software for your hardware project?

X reasons to use open hardware today/why open hardware matters

How to get started with the X (open hardware board or open source tool for hardware)

Other ideas? Let's see them! Visit our editorial calendar to see more upcoming themes.