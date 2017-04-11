Top 10 and editor's picks: March review

Opensource.com brought in 666,696 unique visitors who generated 1,115,124 page views in March, our sixth consecutive month with more than 1,000,000 page views.
We published 90 articles in March, including 12 that were a part of our Raspberry Pi series, which is always one of our reader favorites.
We welcomed 20 new authors, and almost 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community. Our community moderators contributed 19 articles.
We also received great feedback from community members in March, including:
- A reader-turned-contributor let us know that the first article he read on our site led him to find his favorite programming book, written by Opensource.com contributor Al Sweigart.
- An online education service provider let us know that Paul Brownell's "A call to policy makers: Open source is where innovation is happening" from last year is now being included in their online course material.
We also captured many positive responses in our social media, including:
- "This article encouraged me to learn Python. Thank you very much for this topic."
- "[G]reat article pulling together so many of our favourite people and organisations. Thank you."
- "[M]an this is exactly what [I] am looking for, awesome info"
Editor's Pick 6
Here are six of our many favorite articles from March:
- Open source job opportunities grow at crisis groups—by Kate Chapman and Heather Leson
- How to grow healthy open source project infrastructures—by Elizabeth K. Joseph
- Is Scratch today like the Logo of the '80s for teaching kids to code?—by Anderson Silva (Red Hat)
- Using vi-mode in your shell—by Adam Miller (Red Hat)
- A Python script for fixing smart quotes in text—by Gregory Pittman
- Python tricks for artists: How to add interactivity to any Python script—by Jason van Gumster (Community Moderator)
Top 10 new articles published in March
- How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard—by Conor O'Callaghan
- How to set up a personal web server with a Raspberry Pi —by Mitchell McLaughlin
- Top 4 JavaScript code editors—by Dr. Michael J. Garbade
- The impact GitHub is having on your software career —by Josh Wulf
- How to deploy Kubernetes on the Raspberry Pi—by Lucas Käldström
- The physical computing capabilities of the Raspberry Pi—by Ben Nuttall
- Build a smart garden with these 3 DIY Arduino projects—by Alex Sanchez (Red Hat)
- How to secure your Raspberry Pi—by Ian Kluft
- 8 reasons to use LXDE—by David Both (Community Moderator)
- Version control for your Linux /etc/ directory—by der.hans
Top 10 articles in March
- Top 11 project management tools for 2016—by Robin Muilwijk (Community Moderator)
- How to build a Raspberry Pi home dashboard—by Conor O'Callaghan
- The current state of video editing for Linux—by Chris Long (Red Hat)
- Open source alternatives to Adobe Acrobat for PDFs —by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
- How to set up a personal web server with a Raspberry Pi—by Mitchell McLaughlin
- 5 open source alternatives to Trello—by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
- 4 open source alternatives to Dreamweaver—by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
- Top 7 open source business intelligence and reporting tools—by Robin Muilwijk (Community Moderator)
- 5 open source home automation tools—by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
- Top 3 open source Python IDEs—by Jason Baker (Red Hat)
Would you like to see your name on this list? Send us your story ideas. Also see what's coming up the Opensource.com March preview.
Coming in May: Hardware series
We're rounding up articles for our May open hardware series. Do you have an article idea? Send your proposal to open@opensource.com. Here are a few suggestions to help get those creative writing juices flowing:
- What open hardware board or open source tool for hardware do you love?
- What project(s) have you made with open hardware/open source software for your hardware project?
- X reasons to use open hardware today/why open hardware matters
- How to get started with the X (open hardware board or open source tool for hardware)
Other ideas? Let's see them! Visit our editorial calendar to see more upcoming themes.
