The people, processes, and tools of DevOps in 2018

Check out the 2018 DevOps dirty dozen—the 12 most popular articles from the year.

27 Dec 2018 Chris Short (Red Hat, Community Moderator) Feed
"Gears" by Andrew Magill is licensed under CC BY 2.0
Image by : 

Andrew Magill. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY 4.0

x

I could not be happier with the band of merry DevOps, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and agile folks that have formed under the Opensource.com DevOps banner. Folks from around the globe have assembled to write about the people, processes, and tools they've encountered along their DevOps journeys. It is heartwarming to see so many people willing to share their experiences. This is what DevOps is all about! Better outcomes don't come from inside an organization. Better outcomes arise from shared continuous learning.

The presence of presents under trees in many homes means 2018 is wrapping up like a department store gift wrapping station. This time of year, it's worthwhile to reflect on the past and consider what lies ahead. Take a moment to thank your team for their efforts this year. Also, take the time to sit back and review the Opensource.com 2018 DevOps dirty dozen. These are the top 10 most viewed articles, plus two that Jason Hibbets and I think are worth your attention. They cover everything from observability, to serverless, to logging, to CI/CD, and beyond.

2018 DevOps dirty dozen

magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

4 open source monitoring tools

Here's what you need to know about time-series data and metrics aggregation tools.

7 open source platforms to get started with serverless computing

Serverless computing is transforming traditional software development. These open source platforms...
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data

3 open source log aggregation tools

How is metrics aggregation different from log aggregation? Can’t logs include metrics? Can’t log...

7 open source tools for rugged DevOps

Use these tools to build security testing into the software development process.

Power(Shell) to the people

Type less, write cleaner scripts, run consistently across platforms, and other reasons why Linux...
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

5 signs you are doing continuous testing wrong

In the last few years, many companies have made large investments to automate every step of...
arrows cycle symbol for failing faster

What is CI/CD?

Learn the meaning and significance behind these and related terms, such as continuous testing and...
metrics and data shown on a computer screen

5 alerting and visualization tools for sysadmins

You probably know (or can guess) what alerting and visualization tools are used for. Why would we...
stack of books

13 must-read books to take your DevOps skills to the next level

This reading list includes some uncommon books to fine tune your DevOps practice.
secure your systems

Deploying Hyperledger Fabric on Kubernetes

Used together, Fabric and Kubernetes offer a powerful, secure platform for processing transactions.
How to make your first upstream Kubernetes contribution

Find an issue, submit a pull request, and make your first upstream contribution to Kubernetes with...
3 reasons to say 'no' in DevOps

Even in the most collaborative environment, you sometimes need to draw a line of responsibility...

