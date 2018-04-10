Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
March 2018 Opensource.com Monthly Report
Tips for programmers, Raspberry Pi tutorials, Linux how-tos, best tools, and more hits
Opensource.com set new records in March. Read more to see what you might have missed.
Opensource.com brought in 818,805 unique visitors who generated 1,312,509 page views in March, setting a new record for both numbers. We published 97 articles last month and welcomed 26 new authors. More than 68% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 23 articles.
Pi, pi, and more pi
In March we celebrated Pi Day with a bunch of Raspberry Pi articles, including:
- Meet OpenAuto, an Android Auto emulator for Raspberry Pi by Michal Szwaj
- Build a baby monitor with a Raspberry Pi by Jonathan Ervine
- How to build a digital pinhole camera with a Raspberry Pi by Daniel Berrange
- Configure an amateur radio gateway with a Raspberry Pi by Michael Schulz
- 10 Hello World programs for your Raspberry Pi by Ben Nuttall
- How to measure particulate matter with a Raspberry Pi by Stephan Tetzel
- Running DOS on the Raspberry Pi by Jim Hall
- Make a digital camera from a 1950s Kodak Brownie with a Raspberry Pi by Daniel Berrange
- How to create a cron job with Kubernetes on a Raspberry Pi by Chris Short
- How to set up a print server on a Raspberry Pi by Jim Hall
- Host your own email with projectx/os and a Raspberry Pi by Nolan Leake
Top 10 articles published in March
- How to avoid humiliating newcomers: A guide for advanced developers by A. Jesse
- Meet the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ by Ben Nuttall
- How to reset a Windows password with Linux by Archit Modi
- How to create a Bash completion script by Lazarus Lazaridis
- 5 open source software tools for supply chain management by Jason Baker
- How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible by Jay LaCroix
- Meet Endless OS, a lightweight Linux distro by Don Watkins
- How to set up a computer lab for less than $1500 with Raspberry Pi by Stephan Tetzel
- 4 command-line note-taking applications for Linux by Scott Nesbitt
- Tips for top: Monitoring CPU load on Linux by David Clinton
