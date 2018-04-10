March 2018 Opensource.com Monthly Report

Tips for programmers, Raspberry Pi tutorials, Linux how-tos, best tools, and more hits

Opensource.com set new records in March. Read more to see what you might have missed.

Rikki Endsley 10 Apr 2018
Opensource.com brought in 818,805 unique visitors who generated 1,312,509 page views in March, setting a new record for both numbers. We published 97 articles last month and welcomed 26 new authors. More than 68% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 23 articles.

Pi, pi, and more pi

In March we celebrated Pi Day with a bunch of Raspberry Pi articles, including:

Top 10 articles published in March

  1. How to avoid humiliating newcomers: A guide for advanced developers by A. Jesse
  2. Meet the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ by Ben Nuttall
  3. How to reset a Windows password with Linux by Archit Modi
  4. How to create a Bash completion script by Lazarus Lazaridis
  5. 5 open source software tools for supply chain management by Jason Baker
  6. How to manage your workstation configuration with Ansible by Jay LaCroix
  7. Meet Endless OS, a lightweight Linux distro by Don Watkins
  8. How to set up a computer lab for less than $1500 with Raspberry Pi by Stephan Tetzel
  9. 4 command-line note-taking applications for Linux by Scott Nesbitt
  10. Tips for top: Monitoring CPU load on Linux by David Clinton

Opensource.com community

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
