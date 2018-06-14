Emacs, Vim, or something else?

We're not trying to start a fight, but we'd still like to know: What's your favorite open source text editor?

14 Jun 2018 Opensource.com (Red Hat) Feed 10 comments
Vim or Emacs?
What's your favorite command-line text editor?

Some topics are just bound to bring about a roaring argument spirited intellectual discussion. At the dinner table, it might be religion or politics. But among open source users, aside from asking about preferred Linux distributions, the next most rabblerousing stimulating question is likely around what text editor you prefer.

Not everyone spends much time at the terminal. But for those who do, it's hard not to have developed a fondness for one editor or the other. And once you've mastered the modes and keystrokes you need, it's tempting to forgo a graphical text editor entirely, even when working from inside a graphical environment. A mastery of a favorite text manipulation tool is hard to beat when it comes to a way to bolster productivity.

When we asked a couple of years ago, Vim was the clear winner. But was this a trend? Is Emacs sliding out of favor as new users pick an editor found on nearly every machine? Or is it still gaining converts as time goes on?

10 Comments

Stefan Björk
Stefan Björk on 14 Jun 2018

Sublime Text!

victorhck
Victorhck on 14 Jun 2018

I make very easy editing so for command line micro or nano are enough. Kate when I'm with graphical environment...
've phun!

Jim Hall
Jim Hall on 14 Jun 2018

I use different tools for different things. I grew up on emacs for programming, so I prefer to use emacs to write code. For my system work, I learned early in my system admin career to use vi, so it's just habit to edit system files (even small things like scripts in my bin) with vi.

But when I edit other things - like editing an HTML page or CSS file, hand crafting an SVG image, or writing a readme - I often bring up gedit on GNOME. It's a simple editor that does what I want, plus a few features like syntax based highlighting.

So I'm kind of all over on this one.

czanik
Peter Czanik on 14 Jun 2018

I mainly use Joe as it has similar keyboard shortcuts as Turbo Pascal had once upon a time :) But of course I can use vi(m) as a fallback, as that's available on just about any UNIX/BSD/Linux system by default. I gave a try to Emacs a couple of times, but gave up quickly...

erez
Erez Schatz on 14 Jun 2018

Rob Pike's Sam and Acme, Sam usually for opening files and remote editing, Acme for everything else, and when I'm in a shell, nano.

Christine Hall
Christine Hall on 14 Jun 2018

The only code I write is HTML (plus a smidgen of PHP). I've used Bluefish for about 16 years.

Stephen Etheridge
Stephen Etheridge on 14 Jun 2018

Nano

a
a on 14 Jun 2018

nano

shawnhcorey
Shawn H Corey on 14 Jun 2018

Obligatory XKCD: https://www.xkcd.com/378/

David C.
David C. on 14 Jun 2018

Emacs isn't just a text editor. It's a complete LISP-based application environment. Back when I spent a lot more time on terminal-type interfaces, I used it for e-mail, reading USENET news and even web browsing.

I still think Gnus is one of the best news readers out there, but unfortunately there are no more major ISP's providing news servers to connect to (and I never got around to subscribing to a third-party service).

