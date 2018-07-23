Slackware turns 25, Perl confessions, PowerShell tweaks, Linux networking, Emacs, and more

Slackware turns 25, Perl confessions, PowerShell tweaks, Linux networking, Emacs, and more

We round up reader favorites from the past week.

23 Jul 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Slackware turns 25, Perl confessions, PowerShell tweaks, Linux networking, Emacs, and more
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating sysadmins all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:

Opensource.com weekly top 10 (July 16-22)

Slackware and Perl continue holding their own against newer technologies, and other highlights from the past week. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal.

a big flag flying in a sea of other flags, teamwork

The oldest, active Linux distro, Slackware, turns 25

The oldest active Linux distro, Slackware turns 25.
People work on a computer server

Confessions of a recovering Perl hacker

As many have found, the lure of the Perl is hard to resist.
Tiny tweaks for PowerShell perfection

Tiny tweaks for PowerShell perfection

Use these tips to customize PowerShell and make it even more efficient.
Writing in a notebook

3 Emacs modes for taking notes

No matter what line of work you're in, it's inevitable you have to take a few notes. Often, more...
Building tiny container images

Building tiny container images

Here are 5 ways to optimize Linux container size and build small images.
How to check free disk space in Linux

How to check free disk space in Linux

Keep track of disk utilization with this handy list of commands.
Get our Linux networking cheat sheet

Get our Linux networking cheat sheet

Download our handy reference list of Linux utilities and commands for networking admins.
Open community, gardeners and food co-op

Is BDFL a death sentence?

A few days ago, Guido van Rossum , creator of the Python programming language and Benevolent...
Image of spider web

How to build a URL shortener with Apache

Create your own short links with Apache HTTP server's mod_rewrite feature.
a compass on top of a map

A brief history of text-based games and open source

Learn how open source has fostered the growth and development of interactive fiction.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

Looking back with binoculars
Sysadmin guides, open source email clients, MacOS apps, SELinux, Firefox extensions, and more
Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more
Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more
Learning to program
Top 10 June must-reads: Bash tips, Dropbox and Adobe Lightroom alternatives, Emacs vs. Vim, Linux tricks, and more
arrows cycle symbol for failing faster
Top 7 articles on DevOps and agile in 2018
Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
top 10
Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License