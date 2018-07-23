Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Slackware turns 25, Perl confessions, PowerShell tweaks, Linux networking, Emacs, and more
We round up reader favorites from the past week.
SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating sysadmins all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:
- A sysadmin's guide to Ansible: How to simplify tasks, by Jonathan Lozada De La Matta
- 8 books for sysadmins, by Jen Wike Huger
- Building tiny container images, by Chris Collins
- The changing role of DBAs in an "as-a-service" world, by Peter Zaitsev
- Confessions of a recovering Perl hacker, by Mike Bursell
- A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions, by Alex Callejas
- A sysadmin's guide to network management, by Archit Modi
- How an infrastructure team starts using CI/CD, by Matt Micene
- 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry, by Grant Hamono
- My first sysadmin mistake, by Jim Hall
Opensource.com weekly top 10 (July 16-22)
Slackware and Perl continue holding their own against newer technologies, and other highlights from the past week. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal.
