What is your favorite Linux terminal trick?
Everyone wants to increase their productivity at the command line. What's your favorite tip for the Linux terminal?
Do you remember the first time you watched somebody who really knew their way around the Linux terminal hard at work?
It may have seemed like magic to you. Or, at the very least, it seemed like something out of the movie Hackers.
Of course, in reality, no one is sitting around typing in commands at sixty words per minute, watching screens of output fly by as they give their machine further instructions in a near constant rapidity. But when you get in the zone, sometimes, if only for a few minutes, it can feel that way.
What's your favorite trick for terminal productivity? Maybe it's a simple alias that you set up for a long string of options on a command you use frequently. Maybe it's a collection of short scripts you use to automate the boring part of your workflow. Perhaps it's your mastery of a terminal multiplexer like screen or tmux. Or maybe your memorization of all the Bash keyboard shortcuts is what finally made you feel like a command line hero.
Whatever your favorite trick, take a moment in the spirit of open source and share it with the community. What do you wish you knew when you were starting out at the terminal, and why? Let us know in the comments below.
8 Comments
Using rxvt-unicode, my favourite hacks add a colour scheme, and a tabbed interface:
$ cat ~/.Xdefaults
! to match gnome-terminal "Linux console" scheme
! foreground/background
URxvt*background: [90]#000000
URxvt*depth: 32
URxvt*foreground: #ffffff
! black
URxvt.color0 : #000000
URxvt.color8 : #555555
! red
URxvt.color1 : #AA0000
URxvt.color9 : #FF5555
! green
URxvt.color2 : #00AA00
URxvt.color10 : #55FF55
! yellow
URxvt.color3 : #AA5500
URxvt.color11 : #FFFF55
! blue
URxvt.color4 : #0000AA
URxvt.color12 : #5555FF
! magenta
URxvt.color5 : #AA00AA
URxvt.color13 : #FF55FF
! cyan
URxvt.color6 : #00AAAA
URxvt.color14 : #55FFFF
! white
URxvt.color7 : #AAAAAA
URxvt.color15 : #FFFFFF
URxvt*font: xft:Monospace:pixelsize=12
URxvt*boldFont: xft:Monospace:pixelsize=12
!URxvt*letterSpace: -1
URxvt.perl-ext-common : default,matcher
URxvt.urlLauncher : firefox
URxvt.matcher.button : 1
! scrollbar style - rxvt (default), plain (most compact), next, or xterm
URxvt.scrollstyle: rxvt
URxvt.scrollBar_right: True
URxvt.iconFile: /usr/share/icons/gnome/256x256/apps/terminal.png
URxvt.keysym.C-Delete: perl:matcher:last
URxvt.keysym.M-Delete: perl:matcher:list
URxvt.colorUL: #4682B4
!TABS
!Shift+ down new tab
!Shift+ left go to left tab
!Shift+ right go to right tab
!Ctrl+ left move tab to the left
!Ctrl+ right move tab to the right
!Ctrl+D: close tab
URxvt.perl-ext-common: default,tabbed
URxvt.tabbed.tabbar-fg: 2
URxvt.tabbed.tabbar-bg: 0
URxvt.tabbed.tab-fg: 3
URxvt.tabbed.tab-bg: 0
The use of <() and $()
Launching a python http server from the command line. Something like 'python3 -m http.server' will make the local folder available via http, which is often faster than nfs or sftp.
Otherwise, aliases. My favorite is alias "grin"="grep -rin", which I use all the time to find things in my code.
Aaand, locate, which is a super fast way to find files in Unix, because it's based on a cached database.
Hi folks,
I have been enjoying using Linux ubuntu 18.04 bionic beaver, it was only recently that I started seriously learning about linux environment and the terminal.
So, my trick that I would to share probably not really a trick is more like when I first started experimenting with installing a package or a piece of software using the terminal, I knew I am suppose to use the:
$> apt-get install [here is name of the software I would like to install]
However, I remember getting an error about unable to acess some file or location or something of that sort.
So I kept scratching my head, but then after a quick online search I realized I need to use the keyword "sudo" in the command, so i should have typed it as follows instead:
$> sudo apt-get install [name of software to install]
Once I clicked enter key on my keyboard, I get prompted to enter a password, this part was a bit confusing to me too, I kept entering my own linux user login password, and it kept failing prompting me that the password is incorrect, gosh!! And I kept doubting my own sanity at that moment, eventually I had remembered that during my linux installation experience that I did come across a screen asking me to input some sort of password for something called 'root". Anyhow, it turned out that the password I am suppose to enter into the terminal was the so called "root password".
So there you go. That was one of my earliest learning experiences with Linux terminal. It has been a joyride learning about doing stuff through the terminal .
Best wishes to everyone
~Sam~
I love using set -o vi then all my command history is like using a vi editor I can k then search for a command by typing the first few characters. I can also edit Linnea without hitting the left / right arrows repeatedly just use regular vi syntax.
Not so much a shell trick, but I wanted to simulate typing at a command line while I narrated a video. I found a few "simulate typing" utilities, but decided to roll my own. Basically, it's very much like 'echo' except:
chdelay(ch);
putchar(ch);
fflush(stdout);
And chdelay() was a function I wrote that created a delay based on the type of character -- so you could have a longer delay for spaces, and an even longer delay before the end of the line.
With this, I wrote a simple shell script that echoed the command line using my 'simtype' program, then executed the same command line. That meant I didn't need to type my command line while talking about it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o09FLGmbdp4
As someone else commented...I think my favorite at the moment was aliasing. Although mine is related the ssh into multiple servers. I found typing long server names annoying and taking extra time but once the config file is set up (on the servers themselves as well) it really streamlined bouncing from one server to another.
My config file already had my Identity info... I simply added the following for all my regularly utilized server connections.
Host dev01
HostName somelgservername.businessname.com
Now I can connect from my machine directly to the server by simply typing:
ssh dev01
Adding it to the config on all the servers allows me to jump to another server simply by typing that cmd.
All this assumes one has gone through all the steps of adding your public and private keys as needed and is an extra setup step...but it sure has helped me save time.
I am currently using (and loving) Fedora 28. If I am using the terminal, I am often using vim. To make my terminal experience even more enjoyable, I like to create the file .vimrc in my home directory with the following:
syntax on
set number
colorscheme slate
The next time you use vim, you will have syntax highlighting, line numbers, and the slate colorscheme by default!