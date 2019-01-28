Linux kernel development, open source productivity tools, create an automated calendar with Google apps, and more

We round up the most popular articles from the past week.

28 Jan 2019 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Flipped Contribution Model for FOSS
Last week articles from our linux.conf.au speaker series and Kevin Sonney's open source tools series were big hits with readers. 

Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com? It's easy. Drop us a note with your article idea and outline:  open@opensource.com.

Solving the Year 2038 problem in the Linux kernel

How the quest to prevent time from running out led to all corners of the Linux kernel.
Booting Linux faster

Doing Linux kernel and firmware development leads to lots of reboots and lots of wasted time.

Get started with Tint2, an open source taskbar for Linux

Tint2, the 14th in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in 2019,...
Get started with Freeplane, an open source mind mapping application

Map your brainstorming sessions with Freeplane, the 13th in our series on open source tools that...
How to create an automated calendar with Google Apps Script with open source on top

Speaking at conferences can be hard. This tutorial aims to help you better manage the "...
Getting started with Isotope, an open source webmail client

Read rich-text emails with Isotope, a lightweight email client and the 11th in our series on open...
Get started with TaskBoard, a lightweight kanban board

Check out the ninth tool in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in...
Get started with WTF, a dashboard for the terminal

Keep key information in view with WTF, the sixth in our series on open source tools that will make...

Get started with Go For It, a flexible to-do list application

Go For It, the tenth in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in 2019...
Get started with eDEX-UI, a Tron-influenced terminal program for tablets and desktops

Make work more fun with eDEX-UI, the 15th in our series on open source tools that will make you...

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community architect and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
