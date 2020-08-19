What was your first programming language? | Opensource.com

What was your first programming language?

Take our poll to let us know what programming language you learned first. Share your earliest programming memories in the comments.

19 Aug 2020 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat)
A few weeks ago, Jim Hall shared his story about how he became involved with the open source software community. He shared that he and his brother taught themselves BASIC on their family's computer. When the two brothers entered college, Jim, a physics student, was formally trained on Fortran while his brother, a computer science student, learned the C programming language. Subsequently, Jim took up an interest in C as well, which lead him to create his passion project, FreeDOS, more than 25 years ago. His programming journey continues to evolve today as he teaches others about C.

Jim's story inspired me, and it got me thinking about how every programmer had to start somewhere. I was curious about what others considered their first programming language, so I posed some questions to my Twitter followers and the Opensource.com Correspondents. Here are a few of their responses. 

BASIC on the TRS-80.

I still have the TRS-80 Model 1 Level 2 in the attic. Probably completely bricked now.

Kevin Sonney

My first programming language was Pascal. I was in an experimental program in my high-school in which we were supposed to be introduced to programming. In 5 years of high school (yup, in Italy we do one more year) we went in the IT lab for 4 hours total, so it was a joke. I think that the main problem was that there were no teachers available that actually knew how to program. We did not even have a book, so we relied on what our teacher told us. We were not even introduced to loops. Since I did not know what loops were I reinvented them recursively calling a function. I never really used Pascal, but I did write some programs to support me and my friends playing to some role-playing games. At the university, I studied C++ because the most used data analysis framework in High Energy Physics is written in C++. In my first day of PhD, I started learning python, because a friend suggested me to try it and not because I was forced by my supervisor.

Cristiano Fontana

QBasic was self-taught around middle school. Alternatively, the first language I was ever taught was Turbo Pascal, in tenth grade. Given the quality of the courses at my high school overall, it was a miracle that I had such a great high school computer science teacher. He was a shop teacher turned physics teacher and he taught this one programming class during one period for fun because he was probably the only person in the building who had ever coded anything. He was awesome and I'm glad I had that class when I did because he retired the next year and our school dropped computer science entirely.

Jason Baker

Never on the actual first day, but I did have to learn bits of Perl and PHP “on the job” when I was working with a professor on one of his research projects.

Joshua Allen Holm

Did you learn your first programming language as a hobby or during your formal education? Did you wind up using it in a professional setting? If not, did you have to learn a different language on the job? What inspired you to start coding? Drop us a comment to share your programming story.

Miro Hristov
Miro Hristov on 19 Aug 2020

qBasic to be exact lol :) Still remember the gorillas throwing a banana and the snake game.

dgoadby
David Goadby on 19 Aug 2020

Hand Assembler. I built an 8008 system hand assembled code was the only way to do anything followed by a panel switch loader. After that it was cassette-tape loaded BASIC on the SWTPC 6800 using 2.5K (later 4K & 8K) BASIC. It was written by a guy called Robert Uiterwyk. Once PC's came in it was Borland's Turbo Pascal that I used.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 19 Aug 2020

I first learned Fortran IV as part of a computer science class (yet they had computer science in the 1960's!). At that time, you wrote your program on paper, then transferred it to IBM punch cards. You then had to submit your "job" so that it could be run. You found out about your results the next day, when you might get your printed results wrapped around your cards, or you might get nothing because they wouldn't run, or you might get pages and pages of output, eventually cut off since you created some never-ending loop.
Later on, a great new development was WatFor (named for the Univ of Waterloo in Canada, where it was developed), which was Fortran on a terminal, so now you could enter your program and run it yourself -- of course, that meant you had your little space on the mainframe to store your programs. So now you could create your endless loops live!
Most of today's languages didn't exist then -- it was mostly Fortran, COBOL, and assembly.

Jim_plus some more to make it unique
Jim_plus some more to make it unique on 19 Aug 2020

I was taught PL/C in first year. It was a simplified PL/1. By the end of the 3rd semester i had also learned Lisp, Pascal and SNOBOL.
My first working programming language was EDL on the IBM Series/1

David C.
David C. on 19 Aug 2020

Applesoft BASIC on a 48k Apple ][+ in grade school (on the school's computer). Soon followed up by BASIC on a TRS-80 CoCo (mine, since Apple computers cost too much).

I wrote literally hundreds of programs (all recorded to cassette tapes, which are probably unusable now because you can't buy cassette recorders anymore) for that CoCo, including games, utilities and demos.

mitradranirban
Dr Anirban Mitra on 19 Aug 2020

I learned GWBasic in a 7 day summer camp organised by my college in 1989. Never needed to use it, however learned the basic of loops like If-then, for-next, which is basic coding concepts. Later got some knowledge on javascript later in an free online course from Stanford.

