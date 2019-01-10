10 ways you could derail your community

Community management is a complex cocktail of disciplines—technology, communication, project management, and more. With so many variables in the mix, there are always risks of bumps.

But community management gets even more complicated as companies—and their expectations, stakeholders, and more—enter that mix. This impacts not just public communities but communities inside businesses as well.

I've been working on and thinking about community-building for roughly two decades, and in that time I've noticed some common mistakes companies and community managers often make when taking on the delicate work of building community. I've also seen that these mistakes that are entirely avoidable.

In this episode of my open organization video series, I present 10 of those mistakes and explain how to dodge them. I'll discuss:

Building one-sided value Having little to no strategy Trying to be all things to all people Siloing your community under a single team Hiring the wrong kind of roles Creating an "us and them" culture Spinning up too much infrastructure Growing too fast too soon Having too much or too little data Thinking you know it all

Check them out and let us know what you think!

Watch the series