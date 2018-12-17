Linux command-line fun, top configuration tools, Kubeflow, and more

Linux command-line fun, top configuration tools, Kubeflow, and more

We round up the most popular articles from the past week.

17 Dec 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Once again articles in our 24 days of fun Linux command-line tricks dominated our top 10 list last week. Readers also wanted to know more about open source configuration management tools, Kubeflow, getting started in AI, and more.

Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com in the new year? We'll help you make that resolution a reality, so drop us a note with your article idea and outline:  open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Top 10 from last week:

Linux toy: cmatrix

Patch into The Matrix at the Linux command line

Recreate the classic look and feel of everyone's favorite 1990s sci-fi movie code scroller with...
Linux toy: aafire

Relax by the fire at your Linux terminal

Chestnuts roasting on an open command prompt? Why not, with this fun Linux toy.
Linux toy: Bash prompt

Winterize your Bash prompt in Linux

Your Linux terminal probably supports Unicode, so why not take advantage of that and add a seasonal...
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation

Top 5 configuration management tools

Learn about configuration management tools and figure out which will work best for your DevOps...

An introduction to Kubeflow

Kubeflow is an open source Kubernetes-native platform for developing, orchestrating, deploying, and...
Linux toy: ponysay

The Linux terminal is no one-trick pony

Bring the magic of My Little Pony to your Linux command line.

Taking notes with Standard Notes

Keep track of your notes with this simple, open source alternative to Evernote.

How to get started in AI

Before you can begin working in artificial intelligence, you need to acquire some human...
Linux toy: snake

Snake your way across your Linux terminal

Python isn't the only snake you'll find at the Linux command line with this classic 1970s game...

40 top Linux and open source conferences in 2019

We've rounded up a few favorite picks for conferences to attend in 2019.

Opensource.com community

