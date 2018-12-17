Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Linux command-line fun, top configuration tools, Kubeflow, and more
Linux command-line fun, top configuration tools, Kubeflow, and more
We round up the most popular articles from the past week.
Get the newsletter
Once again articles in our 24 days of fun Linux command-line tricks dominated our top 10 list last week. Readers also wanted to know more about open source configuration management tools, Kubeflow, getting started in AI, and more.
Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com in the new year? We'll help you make that resolution a reality, so drop us a note with your article idea and outline: open@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Comment now