Linux tricks, advice for advanced developers, Raspberry Pi, Ansible, Bitwarden, and more must-reads

Linux tricks, advice for advanced developers, Raspberry Pi, Ansible, Bitwarden, and more must-reads

The best of Pi week and more updates.

Rikki Endsley 19 Mar 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
yawning cat
Image by : 

VM (Vicky) Brasseur. CC BY-SA 4.0

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Last week we celebrated Pi week with nine new Raspberry Pi articles. Also, advice for advanced developers from A. Jesse (staff engineer at MongoDB) created lots of conversation on HackerNews.

Here's the list of reader favorites from March 12-18:

  1. How to avoid humiliating newcomers: A guide for advanced developers, by A. Jesse
  2. Meet the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, by Ben Nuttall
  3. How to reset a Windows password with Linux, by Archit Modi
  4. Make a digital camera from a 1950s Kodak Brownie with a Raspberry Pi, by Daniel Berrange
  5. Running DOS on the Raspberry Pi, by Jim Hall
  6. How to manage your passwords with Bitwarden, a LastPass alternative, by Scott Nesbitt
  7. We're giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit, by Alex Sanchez
  8. 10 Hello World programs for your Raspberry Pi, by Ben Nuttall
  9. How to use Ansible to set up system monitoring with Prometheus, by Steve Ovens
  10. 4 Linux-forward schools, by Don Watkins

Call for articles

We want to see your JavaScript story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

We're always looking for folks to help spread the word about all of the great open source applications available for Linux users. Here are a few ideas to spur your thinking. Want to claim one? Let me know.

  • Top X open source astronomy tools
  • Top X open source bitcoin wallets
  • Top X open source chemistry tools
  • Top X open source telephony tools
  • Top X open source webcam tools

Today I was pleased to hear from another writer who says that contributing to Opensource.com helped him land a new job at an open source organization. Learn more about how writing can change your career for the better, even if you don't identify as a writer.

All Thing Open and LISA18 CFPs now open

Every year a bunch of our community moderators and writers join the Opensource.com editorial team in Raleigh for All Things Open. We look forward to seeing so many friends and making new ones at this affordable event, which attracts a great mix of speakers and topics, exhibitors, and attendees. The call for talk proposals is open until April 24th. If you want feedback on your talk idea, drop into our #opensource.com Freenode IRC channel—often our moderators, editors, and writers are hanging out and eager to help.

The CFP for LISA18 also opened recently, and Brendan Gregg (Netflix) and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. Do you have something to say about the present and future of Ops? If so, send in your talk proposal by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

raspberries and Pi symbols
Python, Raspberry Pi how-tos, R programming counterculture, Linux containers, and more
We're giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit
We're giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit
top 10
February Opensource.com highlights and top 10
Top 10 bowling pins
Linux, Python, Ansible, Raspberry Pi, and more must-reads from last week
Open source news roundup for February 23, 2018
Top 5: Perl hashes and arrays, landing a Linux day job, and more
Open source news roundup for February 16, 2018
Top 5: SpaceX, drone projects, vi tips, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License