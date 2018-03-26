Digitizing VHS with Linux, creating a Bash completion script, Ansible, home automation, and more

Digitizing VHS with Linux, creating a Bash completion script, Ansible, home automation, and more

Our top 10 articles cover a spectrum of fun and practical uses for technology at home and in the workplace.

Rikki Endsley 26 Mar 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Penguin driving a car
Image by : 

Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Last week our most popular articles covered a spectrum of fun and practical uses for technology at home and in the workplace. Here's the list of reader favorites from March 19-25:

  1. How to create a Bash completion script, by Lazarus Lazaridis
  2. Top Linux tools for writers, by Adam Worth
  3. Feed the dog and close the door with an open source home automation system, by Patrick Easters
  4. How to use Ansible to patch systems and install applications, by Jonathan Lozada De La Matta
  5. Configure an amateur radio gateway with a Raspberry Pi, by Michael Schulz
  6. Digitizing VHS with Fedora, by Ben Cotton
  7. How 11 open source projects got their names, by Jeff Macharyas
  8. Can we build a social network that serves users rather than advertisers?, by Dennis Hack
  9. 8 tips for better agile retrospective meetings, by Catherine Louis
  10. Behind the scenes with the Bitwarden password manager, by Scott Nesbitt

2017 Open Source Yearbook

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Call for articles

We want to see your JavaScript story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com is to subscribe to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

All Things Open and LISA18 CFPs now open

Every year a bunch of our community moderators and writers join the Opensource.com editorial team in Raleigh for All Things Open. We look forward to seeing so many friends and making new ones at this affordable event, which attracts a great mix of speakers and topics, exhibitors, and attendees. The call for talk proposals is open until April 24th. If you want feedback on your talk idea, drop into our #opensource.com Freenode IRC channel—often our moderators, editors, and writers are hanging out and eager to help.

The CFP for LISA18 also opened recently, and Brendan Gregg (Netflix) and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. Do you have something to say about the present and future of Ops? If so, send in your talk proposal by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

yawning cat
Linux tricks, advice for advanced developers, Raspberry Pi, Ansible, Bitwarden, and more must-reads
raspberries and Pi symbols
Python, Raspberry Pi how-tos, R programming counterculture, Linux containers, and more
We're giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit
We're giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit
top 10
February Opensource.com highlights and top 10
Top 10 bowling pins
Linux, Python, Ansible, Raspberry Pi, and more must-reads from last week
Open source news roundup for February 23, 2018
Top 5: Perl hashes and arrays, landing a Linux day job, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License