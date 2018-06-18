Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits

Let's look back at the most popular reads from the week of June 11-17:

Call for articles

Here are a few articles we'd like to see soon on Opensource.com. Let me know if you're interested in writing one:

Introduction to Arduino

A guide to learning GIMP for Photoshop users

A guide to learning Darktable for Lightroom users

Do you have other article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

Download our cheat sheets