Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits
Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits
Here's what Opensource.com readers read most last week.
Get the newsletter
Let's look back at the most popular reads from the week of June 11-17:
- Bash tips for everyday at the command line, by Steve Ovens
- Emacs, Vim, or something else?, by Opensource.com
- 3 open source alternatives to Adobe Lightroom, by Opensource.com
- 12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans, by Jen Wike Huger
- An introduction to the Tornado Python web app framework, by Nicholas Hunt-Walker
- What version of Linux am I running?, by Joshua Allen Holm
- 4 tools for building embedded Linux systems, by Drew Moseley
- How to partition a disk in Linux, by Daniel Oh
- Why (some) agile teams fail, by Jen Krieger
- 5 microservice testing strategies for startups, by Jake Lumetta
Call for articles
Here are a few articles we'd like to see soon on Opensource.com. Let me know if you're interested in writing one:
- Introduction to Arduino
- A guide to learning GIMP for Photoshop users
- A guide to learning Darktable for Lightroom users
Do you have other article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to rikki@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!
Download our cheat sheets
- SSH Cheat Sheet
- IRC Cheat Sheet
- Pandoc Cheat Sheet
- Blender Hotkey Cheat Sheet
Available now: DevOps hiring guideHiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.
Free 2017 Open Source YearbookOur third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.
Comment now