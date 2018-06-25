Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more

Here's what Opensource.com readers were most interested in the week of June 18-24.

Rikki Endsley
25 Jun 2018
top 10
Image by : 

Unsplash; modified by Opensource.com. CC0 1.0.

x

Last week our articles covered topics ranging from Dropbox to Portable Apps, with an IoT electronics kit giveaway from SparkFun thrown into the mix:

  1. 5 open source alternatives to Dropbox, by Opensource.com
  2. How to reset, revert, and return to previous states in Git, by Brent Laster
  3. How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
  4. Write fast apps with Pronghorn, a Java framework, by Tobi Schweiger
  5. Try this vi setup to keep and organize your notes, by Manuel Dewald
  6. Anatomy of a perfect pull request, by Hugo Dias
  7. 16 blogs and newsletters to follow for DevOps practitioners, by Chris Short
  8. Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits, by Rikki Endsley
  9. Enter to win an IoT electronics kit from SparkFun, by Alex Sanchez
  10. Take your computer on the go with Portable Apps, by Jeff Macharyas

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
