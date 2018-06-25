Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more

Last week our articles covered topics ranging from Dropbox to Portable Apps, with an IoT electronics kit giveaway from SparkFun thrown into the mix:

Call for articles

Do you have article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.

Download our cheat sheets

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Write for us

Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!