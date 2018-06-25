Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more
Here's what Opensource.com readers were most interested in the week of June 18-24.
Last week our articles covered topics ranging from Dropbox to Portable Apps, with an IoT electronics kit giveaway from SparkFun thrown into the mix:
- 5 open source alternatives to Dropbox, by Opensource.com
- How to reset, revert, and return to previous states in Git, by Brent Laster
- How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
- Write fast apps with Pronghorn, a Java framework, by Tobi Schweiger
- Try this vi setup to keep and organize your notes, by Manuel Dewald
- Anatomy of a perfect pull request, by Hugo Dias
- 16 blogs and newsletters to follow for DevOps practitioners, by Chris Short
- Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits, by Rikki Endsley
- Enter to win an IoT electronics kit from SparkFun, by Alex Sanchez
- Take your computer on the go with Portable Apps, by Jeff Macharyas
