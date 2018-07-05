Top 10 June must-reads: Bash tips, Dropbox and Adobe Lightroom alternatives, Emacs vs. Vim, Linux tricks, and more

Check out highlights from the past month.

Rikki Endsley
05 Jul 2018
Learning to program
Image by : 

WOCinTech Chat. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

x

In June Opensource.com brought in 736,312 unique visitors, a 20% year over year increase, who generated 1,180,106 page views for the month. We published 84 articles and welcomed 26 new authors. More than 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community. Community moderators contributed 15 articles.

We continued our OSCON speaker series. If you'd like to write an article inspired by a conference talk you're giving or attended, contact me and we'll work out the details. Need more inspiration? Read my article on How writing can change your career for the better, even if you don't identify as a writer.

Top 10 articles published in June

  1. Bash tips for everyday at the command line, by Steve Ovens (Red Hat)
  2. 5 open source alternatives to Dropbox, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
  3. 8 reasons to use the Xfce Linux desktop environment, by David Both (Community Moderator)
  4. Emacs, Vim, or something else?, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
  5. 12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans , by Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)
  6. 3 open source alternatives to Adobe Lightroom, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
  7. How to reset, revert, and return to previous states in Git, by Brent Laster
  8. How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni (Red Hat)
  9. Anatomy of a perfect pull request, by Hugo Dias
  10. A friendly alternative to the find tool in Linux, by Patrick H. Mullins

To stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com, subscribe to our highlights newsletter.

Do you have an idea for an article? Send us your proposal. In July we're running a series of articles for sysadmins, so send us your story ideas.

Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
