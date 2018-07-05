Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Top 10 June must-reads: Bash tips, Dropbox and Adobe Lightroom alternatives, Emacs vs. Vim, Linux tricks, and more
Check out highlights from the past month.
In June Opensource.com brought in 736,312 unique visitors, a 20% year over year increase, who generated 1,180,106 page views for the month. We published 84 articles and welcomed 26 new authors. More than 65% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community. Community moderators contributed 15 articles.
We continued our OSCON speaker series. If you'd like to write an article inspired by a conference talk you're giving or attended, contact me and we'll work out the details. Need more inspiration? Read my article on How writing can change your career for the better, even if you don't identify as a writer.
Top 10 articles published in June
- Bash tips for everyday at the command line, by Steve Ovens (Red Hat)
- 5 open source alternatives to Dropbox, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
- 8 reasons to use the Xfce Linux desktop environment, by David Both (Community Moderator)
- Emacs, Vim, or something else?, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
- 12 fiction books for Linux and open source fans , by Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)
- 3 open source alternatives to Adobe Lightroom, by Opensource.com (Red Hat)
- How to reset, revert, and return to previous states in Git, by Brent Laster
- How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni (Red Hat)
- Anatomy of a perfect pull request, by Hugo Dias
- A friendly alternative to the find tool in Linux, by Patrick H. Mullins
