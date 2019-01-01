Resolve to make Python your friend in 2019

It's been a watershed year for the Python programming language. Catch up on the top stories about Python.

01 Jan 2019 Moshe Zadka (Community Moderator) Feed
Wow! What a year 2018 has been for Python: A new PyPI software repository came out, it earned the most wanted language spot in Stack Overflow's survey, and Python 3.7 was released in June.

It was a great year for Python at Opensource.com, as well. Here are the 10 best Python-related articles we published in 2018.

Learning Python

Python is a great first programming language, and it is only getting better as more educational tools are developed. By reading Opensource.com, you can Learn Python programming the easy way with EduBlocks or find out about Getting started with Mu, a Python editor for beginners.

The Python ecosystem

One of the best things about Python is its ecosystem: Whatever you need, there's probably a library for it on PyPI. Picking through the repository to find the best library—that's a different matter.

If you have a great idea for a personal project, we have 8 great Python libraries for side projects. If you want to write a GUI program, you can Add GUIs to your programs and scripts easily with PySimpleGUI. And if you are interested in a scalable approach to the web, check out An introduction to the Tornado Python web app framework.

Improving your Python

Because Python is so popular, it is likely you already know something about it—but you probably want to get better. If so, we've got you covered.

First, the Python 3.7 beginner's cheat sheet will help you take advantage of Python's latest and greatest capabilities.

If you want to write better code, check out 7 Python libraries for more maintainable code. If you want to take advantage of Python's magic methods, see Elegant solutions for everyday Python problems. You can read Functional programming in Python: Immutable data structures to learn how to use functional programming techniques to create code that is easier to reason about.

When you're ready to run your Python application, Running a Python application on Kubernetes shows you how to do it using the most popular container orchestration platform.

10 best Python articles of 2018

Learn Python programming the easy way with EduBlocks

EduBlocks brings a Scratch-like GUI to writing Python 3 code.

8 great Python libraries for side projects

These Python libraries make it easy to scratch that personal project itch.
web development and design, desktop and browser

Add GUIs to your programs and scripts easily with PySimpleGUI

Create a custom GUI in under five minutes.

Python 3.7 beginner's cheat sheet

Get acquainted with Python's built-in pieces.
tornado photo

An introduction to the Tornado Python web app framework

In the third part in a series comparing Python frameworks, learn about Tornado, built to handle...

Running a Python application on Kubernetes

This step-by-step tutorial takes you through the process of deploying a simple Python application...
Dinner place setting

Elegant solutions for everyday Python problems

Tools to make your Python code more elegant, readable, intuitive, and easy to maintain.
keyboard with connected dots

7 Python libraries for more maintainable code

Learn about a few favorite Python libraries worth checking out.

Functional programming in Python: Immutable data structures

Immutability can help us better understand our code. Here's how to achieve it without sacrificing...
woman programming

Getting started with Mu, a Python editor for beginners

Meet Mu, an open source editor that makes it easy for students to learn to code Python.

