2018 was a great year for Raspberry Pi . The community celebrated our sixth birthday by coordinating 150+ community-led Raspberry Jam events around the world (coming up again for our seventh birthday), and launched some new products, including the Pi 3 Model B+ and Model A+, as well as a TV HAT and PoE HAT.

Of course, the Opensource.com community has had the pleasure of reading some great articles about its favorite single board computer. Enjoy these top projects, stories, and more.

Top 10 Raspberry Pi stories of 2018