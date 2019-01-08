How the Raspberry Pi progressed in 2018

Top 10 Raspberry Pi stories of 2018

Block ads with pi-hole, build your own NAS, meet the B+ and A+, and more.

08 Jan 2019 Ben Nuttall (Community Moderator) Feed
kids in a classroom learning about Raspberry Pi programming
Image credits : 

Raspberry Pi Foundation. CC BY-SA 4.0.

2018 was a great year for Raspberry Pi . The community celebrated our sixth birthday by coordinating 150+ community-led Raspberry Jam events around the world (coming up again for our seventh birthday), and launched some new products, including the Pi 3 Model B+ and Model A+, as well as a TV HAT and PoE HAT.

Of course, the Opensource.com community has had the pleasure of reading some great articles about its favorite single board computer. Enjoy these top projects, stories, and more.

Block ads on your network with Raspberry Pi and pi-hole

Hate seeing ads while browsing the web? Check out this tutorial on setting up pi-hole.
storage facility

Building a network attached storage device with a Raspberry Pi

Follow these step-by-step instructions to build your own Raspberry Pi-based network attached...
Meet the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Brand-new Raspberry Pi adds speed, dual-band wireless, better thermal control, and more to the...
How to set up a print server on a Raspberry Pi

Learn how to network your printer with a Raspberry Pi and the CUPS print server.
Meet OpenAuto, an Android Auto emulator for Raspberry Pi

OpenAuto allows developers to test their apps on Raspberry Pi as well as other Linux and Windows...
How to set up a Raspberry Pi for retro gaming

Are you nostalgic for the glory days of retro gaming? Learn how to run retro games on the Raspberry...

Top 10 Raspberry Pi blogs to follow

Check out our list of must-read Raspberry Pi blogs.
Running DOS on the Raspberry Pi

Differing CPU architectures mean running DOS on Raspberry Pi isn't effortless, but it's not very...
Tree clouds

Host your own cloud with Raspberry Pi NAS

Protect and secure your data with a self-hosted cloud powered by your Raspberry Pi.
Configure an amateur radio gateway with a Raspberry Pi

Configure an amateur radio gateway with a Raspberry Pi and help share local information by...

About the author

Ben Nuttall - Ben Nuttall is the Raspberry Pi Community Manager. In addition to his work for the Raspberry Pi Foundation, he's into free software, maths, kayaking, GitHub, Adventure Time, and Futurama. Follow Ben on Twitter @ben_nuttall.
