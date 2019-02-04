Open source productivity tools, music players for Linux, privacy-protecting social media alternatives, and more

Top music players for Linux, privacy-protecting social media alternatives, printing tricks, productivity tools, and more

We round up the most popular articles from the past week.

04 Feb 2019 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Record player with an LP spinning
Image by : 

Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Kevin Sonney's open source tools series was popular with readers last week, as were articles on building Agile teams, privacy-protecting social media alternatives, and open source music players for Linux. 

Last week we also wrapped up voting for our 2019 Opensource.com Community Awards. Read our announcement article to see the full list of winners in the following categories:

Congratulations to all the winners! 

Would you like to get started writing for Opensource.com? It's easy. Drop us a note with your article idea and outline:  open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

web development and design, desktop and browser

Get started with Org mode without Emacs

No, you don't need Emacs to use Org, the 16th in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in 2019.
Kevin Sonney
Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data

Get started with Budgie Desktop, a Linux environment

Configure your desktop as you want with Budgie, the 18th in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in 2019.
Kevin Sonney
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation

The Small Scale Agile Manifesto

These six values enhance agile methodologies to help smaller teams work more efficiently.
Agnieszka Gancarczyk (Red Hat) Leigh Griffin (Red Hat)
document sending

Tips and tricks for using CUPS for printing with Linux

One of Apple's most important contributions to GNU/Linux was adopting CUPS in Mac OS X.
Antoine Thomas
Tools for the sysadmin

19 days of productivity in 2019: The fails

Here are some tools the open source world doesn't do as well as it could.
Kevin Sonney
people in different locations who are part of the same team

5 social media alternatives to protect your privacy

Check out these five open source applications that keep your personal data private.
Dan Arel
video editing dashboard

8 open source music players for Linux

Learn about the features and capabilities of these music players for audiophiles.
Chris Hermansen (Community Moderator)
Terminal command prompt on orange background

Using more to view text files at the Linux command line

Text files and Linux go hand in hand. Or so it seems. But how you view those text files depends on what tools you're comfortable with.
Scott Nesbitt (Community Moderator)
open source button on keyboard

Get started with eDEX-UI, a Tron-influenced terminal program for tablets and desktops

Make work more fun with eDEX-UI, the 15th in our series on open source tools that will make you more productive in 2019.
Kevin Sonney
Book list, favorites

13 books for picking up new tech in 2019

Want to expand your IT knowledge this year? Check out this baker's dozen of skills-boosting tech books.
Don Watkins (Community Moderator)

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community architect and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading


Announcing the 2019 Opensource.com Community Awards winners
Flipped Contribution Model for FOSS
Linux kernel development, open source productivity tools, create an automated calendar with Google apps, and more
Flags in celebration
Happy birthday, Opensource.com: 9 years

How-tos for Raspberry Pi, CNC milling, WTF, Cypht, HomeBank, Wekan, and more

2019 People's Choice Awards: Cast your vote

2019 Reader's Choice Award: Cast your vote

Comment now

Creative Commons License