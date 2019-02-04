Announcing the 2019 Opensource.com Community Awards winners

Every year, Opensource.com awards people from our community who have excelled in contributing and sharing stories with our readers. These stories reflect how we use open source in our everyday lives, how it helps us build a better future with open technology, and how openness is changing the world.

What we do at Opensource.com would not be possible without community. As we celebrate our 9-year anniversary, it's only appropriate to recognize our community members who are making a difference. To say thank you, we present to you the winners in the following categories for the 2019 Opensource.com Community Awards.

Phil is a Distinguished Engineer & CTO, Container and Linux OS Architecture Strategy for the IBM Watson and Cloud Platform division. Phil is currently an OSS maintainer in the Docker (now Moby) engine project, the CNCF containerd project, and is a member of both the Open Container Initiative (OCI) Technical Oversight Board and the Moby Technical Steering Committee. Phil is a long-standing member of the Docker Captains program and has enjoyed a long relationship with key open source contributors and experts in the Docker ecosystem.

Lacey Williams Henschel is a software engineer with REVSYS and part of the organizing team for DjangoCon US. In the past, she's chaired DjangoCon US, organized several Django Girls workshops, taught courses for Treehouse, and written about accessibility at tech events.

Catherine Louis is a Certified Scrum Trainer, independent Agile coach, founder of CLL-Group.com, PoDojo.com, and founding member of Tech Ladies®. When she's not helping companies with their business agility efforts, she's busy with Search and Rescue - focused on training dogs and their handlers how to find and rescue missing people.

Katie has worn many different hats over the years. She has previously been a software developer for many languages, systems administrator for multiple operating systems, and speaker on many different topics. When she's not changing the world, she enjoys making cooking, tapestries, and seeing just how well various application stacks handle emoji.

Jeff Triplett is an open source developer and works as a software engineer, consultant, and partner at REVSYS. He is a Board of Director at The Python Software Foundation (The PSF). Jeff has worked with Django since before it was officially released and is active in the Django community and is a Django Software Foundation member. He is President of the Django Events Foundation of North America (DEFNA), and has served as Chair, Co-Chair, Vice-Chair, and/or volunteered with DjangoCon US since 2014.

Recognizes a Community Moderator who has made a big impact in our community. Voted on by the Community Moderators and the Opensource.com editorial team. This year, we recognize two moderators.

VM (aka Vicky) spent most of her 20 years in the tech industry leading software development departments and teams, and providing technical management and leadership consulting for small and medium businesses. Now she leverages nearly 30 years of free and open source software experience and a strong business background to advise companies about free/open source, technology, community, business, and the intersections between them

Educator, education technology specialist, entrepreneur, open source advocate. M.A. in Educational Psychology, MSED in Educational Leadership, Linux system administrator, CCNA, virtualization using Virtual Box. Follow me at @Don_Watkins.

Recognizes new contributors to Opensource.com. Selected by the Opensource.com editorial team.

Sam Bocetta is a retired defense contractor for the U.S. Navy, a defense analyst, and a freelance journalist. He specializes in finding radical — and often heretical — solutions to "impossible"​ ballistics problems. He covers trends in international commerce, patents, InfoSec, cryptography, cyberwarfare, and cyberdefense.

Alex Callejas is a Technical Account Manager of Red Hat in the LATAM region, based in Mexico City. With more than 10 years of experience as SysAdmin, he has strong expertise on Infrastructure Hardening and Automation. Enthusiast of the Open Source, supports the community sharing his knowledge in different events of public access and universities.

Geek by nature, Linux by choice, Fedora of course.

I started life as an archaeologist before retraining in IT and have wide experience of work in the voluntary / not for profit and continuing education sectors in Scotland where I am usually based. This has included database design, hardware support, software support, website design and tuition.

From 2009 - 2010 I was in Nairobi, Kenya as Assistive Technology Tutor with the Kenyan Society for the Blind. Then came two years in Ethiopia, working with the Addis Ababa HIV / AIDS Prevention and Control Office and the Ethiopian Midwives Association. My most recent stint abroad was another two years in Papua New Guinea as Provincial Capacity Building ICT Advisor on a United Nations Development Program / Ministry of Finance project. For now I am back in Scotland.

David Clinton is a system administrator, teacher, and writer. He has administered, written about, and created training material for many important technology subjects including Linux systems, cloud computing (AWS in particular), and container technologies like Docker.

He is the author of Manning's Learn Amazon Web Services in a Month of Lunches and Linux in Action. Many of his video training courses can be found on Pluralsight.com, and links to his other books on Linux administration, server virtualization, and learning technology can be found on his Bootstrap IP website.

Heidi Hess von Ludewig researches networked workplace creativity from the systems perspective, which means that she examines the relationships of multiple elements within the workplace that influence how individuals and groups perform innovative and creative work. She spent over fifteen years in the software industry performing a variety of roles, from developer to analyst, for Fortune 500 companies before receiving her PhD from North Carolina State University in 2014. Her research informs the work she does day-to-day, and she is happy to report she recently started a new role at Red Hat, interlocking teams across the Customer Experience and Engagement organization. You can reach her via the contact form, and read her blog at Brainbidextrous

I'm an academic in computer science (College of Computing and Digital Media, DePaul University) with wide experience in software development, mostly in production planning and scheduling (steel industry) and product configuration (truck and bus manufacturing). Details on books and other publications are available at Marty Kalin's hompage

Brent Laster is a global trainer, presenter, and the author of the books Professional Git and Jenkins 2: Up and Running: Evolve Your Deployment Pipeline for Next Generation Automation . In his day job, he is a senior manager of software development in SAS’s Research and Development Division, based in Cary, North Carolina, where he manages several groups involved with release engineering processes and internal tooling and serves as a resource for the use of open source technologies. Brent also develops and presents training and workshops for a wide variety of technical conferences. His workshops and informational sessions have been featured at such venues as OSCON, DevOps World, the Rich Web Experience/Continuous Delivery Experience, UberConf and others. You can also find Brent regularly conducting live web training courses on the Safari platform. Brent’s passion is teaching and doing so in a way that makes difficult concepts relatable to all. You can contact him at @BrentCLaster on Twitter or on LinkedIn

OpenStack enthusiast. Linux and Networking guy. Currently working as a Software Test Engineer at Red Hat, involved in Nova project- OpenStack.

Just trying to give my two cents in this billion-trillion dollar "Open Source" world.

Alexis Monville is building high impact sustainable organizations. Alexis is a member of the Engineering Leadership Team at Red Hat. Alexis brings more than 20 years of operations and management experience. Over the years, Alexis worked in diverse sectors, from the automotive industry, the epic Web start, IT consulting, public sector, software development, which led him to found a management and organization consulting and coaching firm. Alexis joined Red Hat in 2014 with the eNovance acquisition, where he was Chief Agility Officer, tasked to create and nurture an agile and collaborative culture to introduce the use multi-cloud services. Alexis is an active speaker and a thought leader in the fields of management and agile transformation, participating in industry events such as OpenStack Summit, Open World Forum, Agile Lean Europe.

Alexis is the author of Changing Your Team From The Inside, a book published in 2018.

Patrick is a veteran Information Technology professional, IBMer, and Senior Cloud Specialist at The Hartford. His professional interests include Web Development, Cybersecurity, ARM-based single-board microcomputers, space technologies and exploration, and infrastructure hyper-connectivity (IoT). Patrick graduated from Baker College with a B.S. in Computer Science and from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a certificate in UNIX Systems Engineering. He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Cloud Computing Society, and the FBI InfraGard Alliance.

Sachin works at Red Hat and is passionate about Free and Open source software. He is avid GNU Emacs user and likes to talk and write about open source, GNU/Linux, Git, and Python. He is a developer working on Red Hat Insights and previously worked on OpenStack & ManageIQ/CloudForms. He also like to explore Swift Object Storage in his spare time. He can be reached on IRC as psachin@{Freenode, OFTC, gnome}. You can find more about him at http://psachin.gitlab.io/about

DevSecOps, Security+Chaos Engineering=ChaoSlingr, Entrepreneur, RuggedSoftware, Innovation Catalyst @UnitedHealthGrp

Dr. Tirthajyoti Sarkar lives and works in the San Francisco Bay area as a senior technologist in the semiconductor domain, where he applies cutting-edge data science/machine learning techniques for design automation and predictive analytics.

He contributes to open source software and writes regularly on various topics in data science, machine learning, and programming in top online platforms. He is also developing courseware on data wrangling and machine learning with leading publishing agencies and technical education providers.

Tirthajyoti holds a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois and certifications in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning from Stanford and MIT and is working toward an MS Degree in Computational Analytics from Georgia Tech.

Since mid-’80s, I have been striving for simplicity and maintainability in software engineering. As a software engineer, I analyse, design, develop, test, and support software solutions. I am passionate about continuous innovation and to share learnings from the digital transformation, by Microsoft and the ALM | DevOps Rangers, to a DevOps culture to adapt people, process, and products to continuously deliver value to our end users. You can follow me on www.linkedin.com/in/wpschaub https://willys-cave.ghost.io , and https://twitter.com/wpschaub

Michael Zamot is an open source enthusiast whose passion began in 2004, when he discovered Linux. Ever since then he has worked and played with various open source projects, including Linux, OpenStack, OpenShift/Kubernetes and many more, and participated in community events by teaching, conducting workshops, and providing technical support and mentorship. He currently works for Red Hat as a Cloud Consultant, designing, deploying, and supporting complex cloud solutions.

Recognizes reader's favorite articles from 2018. Voted on by readers.

Trey Hunner helps Python and Django teams turn experienced developers into experienced Python developers through on-site team training . Trey's training sessions are hands-on and skill-oriented.

Trey blogs about Python, holds live Python webcasts every week, and curates Python exercises for new learners.

Trey is a director at the Python Software Foundation, a member of the Django Software Foundation, and a co-organizer of the San Diego Python users group.

I am a Software Quality Engineer at Red Hat working with CloudForms(upstream ManageIQ) project and primarily looking at integration of Ansible with CloudForms and Remote Consoles for various Cloud/Infrastructure Providers. In my free time I try to Travel, watch interesting videos, learn about new technologies.

I'm a mercenary systems administrator located in Columbia, SC. My first real hands-on experience with open source software was running Apache on FreeBSD webservers in the late 90s and early 2000s. Since then, I moved on to Samba, BIND, qmail, postfix, and anything and everything else that grabbed my attention. I currently support Windows, FreeBSD, Debian, and Ubuntu workstations and servers doing just about everything that you can possibly do with any or all of them. RAH said it best - specialization is for insects!

Recognizes authors who wrote a highly popular-with-readers article in 2018. Selected by the Opensource.com team.

Manuel completed his studies in applied computer science with a Master's degree in 2013 in Heidelberg, Germany and started working as a software developer shortly thereafter. He is interested in working with and combining all kinds of technology to build new cool things, striving to make lives (including his own) easier. You can find more about such projects in his blog . As an opensource enthusiast, involved in many projects, private and professional, using open source he was always looking for ways to finally become a contributor to give back to the community. In 2018 he joined the Cloud Foundry development team to make this wish become true.

Ricardo Gerardi is a Senior Consultant at Red Hat Canada where he specializes in automation with Ansible and Openshift. He was previously a Senior Consultant and Pre-Sales specialist for Network Management solutions at IBM Brazil and IBM Canada for 13 years.

Ricardo has been a Linux enthusiast for over 20 years. He is currently interested in hacking stuff using the Go Programming Language, automating DevOps with Ansible, and containerization with OpenShift and Kubernetes.

Ricardo lives around Toronto with his family and, when not playing with his daughters, he likes to read science fiction books and play video games.

Jake is the CEO of ButterCMS, an API-first CMS . He loves whipping up Butter puns and building tools that makes developers lives better.

DevOps Evangelist, CNCF Ambassador, Developer, Public Speaker, Writer, OpenSource.com Author

Steve is a dedicated IT professional and Linux advocate. Prior to joining Red Hat, he spent several years in financial, automotive, and movie industries. Steve currently works for Red Hat as an OpenShift consultant and has certifications ranging from the RHCA (in DevOps), to Ansible, to Containerized Applications and more. He spends a lot of time discussing technology and writing tutorials on various technical subjects with friends, family, and anyone who is interested in listening.

Greg is a retired neurologist in Louisville, Kentucky, with a long-standing interest in computers and programming, beginning with Fortran IV in the 1960s. When Linux and open source software came along, it kindled a commitment to learning more, and eventually contributing. He is a member of the Scribus Team.

Lin is an Istio contributor and maintainer, a member of the Istio steering committee and technical oversight committee. She is passionate about new technologies and love to play with them. She is a master inventor, currently, holds 100+ patents filed or pending with USPTO along with hundreds of articles published at IP.com.

Thanks to everyone who voted and please join me in congratulating all of the award winners.

