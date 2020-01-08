Millions of readers: How to be a part of our 2020 journey | Opensource.com

Millions of readers: How to be a part of our 2020 journey

You have ideas, we have ideas. Share your knowledge and unique pespective with the open source community by becoming a contributor for Opensource.com.

08 Jan 2020 Matthew Broberg (Red Hat) Feed Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat) Feed
Paper lanterns in the sky
Image credits : 

Melanie Magdalena via Unsplash

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Welcome to 2020 at Opensource.com!

Last month, on December 31, 2019, while our editorial team had settled down for a long winter's nap—no, truthfully we were simply taking a well-deserved break—Opensource.com hit a record with 2.1 million reads and 1.3 million unique visitors.

That kind of growth shows that people—a lot of them—are looking for help in figuring out how to choose and use open source. And our intention is for our community to be the place that continues to help them contribute. Here's what that will look like in 2020.

New ways to connect with your community

In 2020, we're setting our intentions to being a community where open and inclusive contributions can thrive.

Contributing as readers

Our mission is to provide articles, resources, and guides to help everyone learn more, do more, and be more. By being a regular reader, you are immediately a member of our community. We appreciate who you are and what you represent. Share the resources you love and add your thoughtful perspective through comments.  

First-time writers and beyond

We not only welcome new writers, we offer significant editorial support and coaching to all contributors to the site. After you share your first article, we include you in The Writer's List, which is a mailing list of nearly 500 active authors on Opensource.com. As a Writer's List member, you'll receive weekly notes to inspire and inform your writing and open source advocacy.

Joining the Correspondents

If you are the type of Opensource.com contributor who is looking to truly connect with an international community of open source advocates, then the Correspondent Program is right for you. It is a group of 20+ dedicated authors of all different backgrounds, ages, perspectives, and curiosities who proactively contribute to our mission. Learn more about this unique opportunity here.

On writing

Different and unique perspectives are vital, so if you have a great tip or trick or just a fun open source software suggestion, your fellow community members want to read it. There's no topic too big or too small. If it's open source, we want to spotlight it. Here are some popular or emerging aspects of open source that our readers love:

Topics

Formats

They say storytelling's an art, but there are many ways to tell yours. We want to help you find the best way to tell your story. Here are some successful formats that are regularly used by contributors.

  • Introductions to / Getting started guide for new technology as big as Kubernetes or a small as your favorite Python library.
  • Tutorials that list their assumptions and guide readers with pictures and source code.
  • Lists of your favorite tips, tricks, or resources for an open source related topic.
  • Personal stories of career journeys, your Linux desktop setup, or how you do what you do!

Resources

You have ideas, we have ideas. After a decade of collaboratively creating articles with our community, we have plenty of resources to help authors express themselves clearly.

Join us

In 2019, we published articles from over 300 authors! And we would love to see that number grow along with the diversity of our readers and authors alike. We're open, and we welcome people of all backgrounds and skill levels to share and write with Opensource.com.

Could 2020 be the year you become a contributor or share something new with us?

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen is the managing editor for Opensource.com. On any given day, you'll find her running the website's publication schedule and editorial workflow (on kanban boards), as well as brainstorming the next big article. Learn more about her at Jen.io.
More about me

About the author

Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is a strategist and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
More about me

About the author

image from https://openclipart.org/detail/196235/penguin-profile-medalion
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is an independent multimedia artist, free culture advocate, and UNIX geek. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project, http://slackermedia.info
More about me

About the author

I'm happiest at a microphone
Matthew Broberg - Matt is an advocate for open source software and currently the Technical Editor of Opensource.com. He specializes in designing technology communities that develop products and content in a way that tells a powerful story. Matt was an EMC storage expert, VMware vExpert, and former fan of other proprietary technologies. He now focuses on open source and DevRel adoption. He is a serial podcaster, best known for the Geek Whisperers podcast, co-built ...
More about me

Recommended reading

Person in a field of dandelions
Announcing the Opensource.com Correspondent program
Summer reading list
2019 Opensource.com summer reading list
Penguins walking on the beach
January top 10: Why data scientists love Kubernetes, CNC milling, Linux kernel, Vim plugins, and more
Different color butterflies
Programming languages to learn now, network monitoring tools, backup solutions, and more must-reads
Record player with an LP spinning
Top music players for Linux, privacy-protecting social media alternatives, printing tricks, productivity tools, and more
Community awards
Announcing the 2019 Opensource.com Community Awards winners

Comment now

Creative Commons License