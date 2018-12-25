Open Organization Best of 2018

10 most popular stories on open leadership

We published more than 50 articles about open organizations in 2018. Here are the ten most popular.

25 Dec 2018 Bryan Behrenshausen (Red Hat) Feed
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

In 2018, the open organization community added more than 50 articles to its growing corpus of resources for leaders, managers, and changemakers reinventing their organizations the open source way. All the pieces were excellent, but readers gravitated to the following ten in particular.

The most-read articles of the year reflect a growing interest in understanding the personalities open organizations attract (and retain), the ways design thinking and blockchain can impact our work, and new strategies for planning when planning is, well, "dead." Other articles address topics that have already proven timeless—like working with difficult people.

Enjoy them once again as we usher in 2019.

The 2018 Top 10

10 avoidable career mistakes (and how to conquer them)

Working openly means admitting when we've made mistakes. What would you do differently if you could?
Mozilla identifies 10 open source personas: What you need to know

Mozilla identifies 10 open source personas: What you need to know

A new report from Mozilla outlines various "open archetypes" that define what makes different...
Grumpy cat graphic by Kimberly Keyes

5 golden rules for working openly with difficult people

How to build a productive relationship with the complicated people in your life.
Can we build a social network that serves users rather than advertisers?

Can we build a social network that serves users rather than advertisers?

Find out how Human Connection puts transparency and community first.
We're still learning from this failed blockchain experiment

We're still learning from this failed blockchain experiment

The Decentralized Autonomous Organization was an early blockchain experiment that failed. But it...
Designing a system that helps the best ideas win

Designing a system that helps the best ideas win

This new book offers advice for leaders vetting innovative ideas from anywhere.
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation

Design thinking as a way of life

A successor to DevOps would place design at the center of value creation. Call it "DesOps."
How inner sourcing saved our IT department

How inner sourcing saved our IT department

Our IT team combined open organization principles with inner sourcing strategies. The results...
books in a library, stacks

A summer reading list for open organization enthusiasts

These nine books represent the beginning of an important journey toward greater and better openness...
Try, learn, modify: The new IT leader's code

Try, learn, modify: The new IT leader's code

As the pace of innovation increases, long-term planning is becoming more and more difficult. Let's...

Topics

The Open Organization
Leadership and management
Best of Opensource.com

About the author

Bryan Behrenshausen
Bryan Behrenshausen - Bryan edits and manages the Open Organization section of Opensource.com, which features stories about the ways open values and principles are changing how we think about organizational culture and design. He's worked on Opensource.com since 2011. Find him online as semioticrobotic.
More about me

Recommended reading

gears and lightbulb to represent innovation
Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos

Getting started with chaos engineering: 3 top reads in 2018
plastic game pieces on a board
Gaming for Linux, Raspberry Pi, and open source: Top reads of the year
Looking back with binoculars
The most popular articles on agile in 2018
penguins
13 Linux must-reads in 2018
Learning to program
The modern programmer: 10 must-read articles from this year

Comment now

Creative Commons License