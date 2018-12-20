13 Linux must-reads in 2018

I have been writing for Opensource.com for about four years and reading it since at least 2011. I am always amazed by the number and quality of the articles on the site. I have learned a great deal about many aspects of open source in general—and about Linux in particular.

The articles we publish about Linux are always very popular and generate a lot of interest. Of the many Linux-related articles published on Opensource.com in 2018, these 13 garnered the most views.

Top 13 Linux stories of 2018