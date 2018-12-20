13 Linux must-reads in 2018

13 Linux must-reads in 2018

This baker's dozen is the sweetest of the many Linux articles published on Opensource.com this year.

20 Dec 2018 David Both (Community Moderator) Feed
penguins
Image by : 

Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

I have been writing for Opensource.com for about four years and reading it since at least 2011. I am always amazed by the number and quality of the articles on the site. I have learned a great deal about many aspects of open source in general—and about Linux in particular.

The articles we publish about Linux are always very popular and generate a lot of interest. Of the many Linux-related articles published on Opensource.com in 2018, these 13 garnered the most views.

Top 13 Linux stories of 2018

Desktop email clients

Top 6 open source desktop email clients

Ditch Outlook and check out six of the best open source desktop email applications.
Linux vs. Unix: What's the difference?

Linux vs. Unix: What's the difference?

These two operating systems share much of the same heritage and many of the same goals.
Image of spider web

How to configure an Apache web server

I have hosted my own websites for many years now. Since switching from OS/2 to Linux more than 20...
How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux

How to connect to a remote desktop from Linux

Remmina's minimal UI makes it easy to remotely access Linux PCs and Windows 10.
windows

How to reset a Windows password with Linux

Lost your Windows login? The chntpw utility can save the day.
and old computer and a new computer, representing migration to new software or hardware

How to dual-boot Linux and Windows

Set up your computer to boot into Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04 as needed.
penguins

How to install software applications on Linux

How do you install an application on Linux? As with many operating systems, there isn't just one...

Analyzing the Linux boot process

Understanding systems that are functioning well is great preparation for dealing with the...
People work on a computer server

Understanding Linux filesystems: ext4 and beyond

The majority of modern Linux distributions default to the ext4 filesystem, just as previous Linux...
Penguin driving a car

What is your favorite desktop Linux distribution?

Let us know your favorite Linux distribution in our annual poll.
Terminal

10 commands every Linux user should know

You may think you're new to Linux, but you're really not. There are 3.74 billion global internet...

15 command-line aliases to save you time

Some Linux command-line aliases are included by default in your installed Linux distro.
8 reasons to use the Xfce desktop

8 reasons to use the Xfce Linux desktop environment

For several reasons (including curiosity), a few weeks ago I started using Xfce as my Linux desktop...

