Wrangling programming languages, Linux command-line play, Bio-Linux, Markdown editors, and more

We round up reader-favorites from the past week.

03 Dec 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Old train
Image by : 

Florida Memory. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0

x

Well, friends, we've almost reached the end of 2018. Before we count down to the New Year, Opensource.com is counting down 24 days of fun Linux command-line tricks. Our first three articles have already published:

Do you have a suggestion for the list? Leave a comment on one of the articles or shoot us a note: open@opensource.com.

Weekly top 10 (November 26-December 2)

Here are our most popular Opensource.com articles from the past week:

Programming books on a shelf

How to use multiple programming languages without losing your mind

A polyglot environment is a double-edged sword, bringing benefits along with complexities that may...
Linux toy: boxes

Box yourself in on the Linux command line

Learn how to use the boxes utility to draw shapes with characters at the Linux terminal and make...

Bio-Linux: A stable, portable scientific research Linux distribution

Linux distro's integrated software approach offers powerful bioinformatic data analysis with a...

I've got 99 problems but Linux ain't one

A technology evangelist shares his open source journey.
Typewriter keys

4 open source Markdown editors

I do most of my writing in a text editor and format it with Markdown —articles, essays, blog posts...
magnifying glass on computer screen

How many programming languages is too many for one project?

One great thing about programming languages is that there is such diversity that you can choose the...
and old computer and a new computer, representing migration to new software or hardware

Turn an old Linux desktop into a home media center

Repurpose an outdated computer to browse the internet and watch videos on your big screen TV.
Linux toy: sl

Drive a locomotive through your Linux terminal

Using the sl command, you can train yourself to get on track with a fun command-line experience.
Balance seesaw on a building

3 emerging tipping points in open source

Understand the factors advancing the open source model's evolution.
Command line prompt

How to test your network with PerfSONAR

PerfSONAR is a network measurement toolkit collection for testing and sharing data on end-to-end...

