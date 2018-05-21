Git, Python web frameworks, AI, machine learning, Android, Linux, and more must-reads

Our big hit last week was the latest installment in our new Git series by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni, followed by the newest article in our Python web framework series by Nicholas Hunt-Walker. Here's what else you don't want to miss:

LISA18 CFP closes May 24

Last call! The LISA18 CFP closes this week.

LISA18 is the conference where sysadmins, systems engineers, IT operations professionals, SRE practitioners, developers, IT managers, and academic researchers share real-world knowledge about designing, building, securing, and maintaining the critical systems of our interconnected world. The CFP for LISA18 is open, and Brendan Gregg and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville.

Send us your talk and tutorial proposals by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook download

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Call for articles

We want to see your Linux command-line and open source programming-related story ideas. Send article proposals, along with brief outlines, to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead. Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!