Git, Python web frameworks, AI, machine learning, Android, Linux, and more must-reads

- A guide to Git branching, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
- An introduction to the Pyramid web framework for Python, by Nicholas Hunt-Walker
- Top 8 open source AI technologies in machine learning, by Dr. Michael J. Garbade
- Termux turns Android into a Linux development environment, by Paul Bailey
- How to find your IP address in Linux, by Archit Modi
- How to retrieve source code of Python functions, by Xiaodong Deng
- Getting started with regular expressions, by Jet Anderson
- Building a DIY amp kit that's great for vinyl records, by Chris Hermansen
- 5 Emacs modes for writers, by Scott Nesbitt
- 17 tech books, 4 fabulous Firefox extensions, Linux tricks, Buildah, Ansible, and other hot reads, by Rikki Endsley
