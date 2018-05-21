Git, Python web frameworks, AI, machine learning, Android, Linux, and more must-reads

Our big hit last week was the latest installment in our new Git series by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni, followed by the newest article in our Python web framework series by Nicholas Hunt-Walker. Here's what else you don't want to miss:

  1. A guide to Git branching, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
  2. An introduction to the Pyramid web framework for Python, by Nicholas Hunt-Walker
  3. Top 8 open source AI technologies in machine learning, by Dr. Michael J. Garbade
  4. Termux turns Android into a Linux development environment, by Paul Bailey
  5. How to find your IP address in Linux, by Archit Modi
  6. How to retrieve source code of Python functions, by Xiaodong Deng
  7. Getting started with regular expressions, by Jet Anderson
  8. Building a DIY amp kit that's great for vinyl records, by Chris Hermansen
  9. 5 Emacs modes for writers, by Scott Nesbitt
  10. 17 tech books, 4 fabulous Firefox extensions, Linux tricks, Buildah, Ansible, and other hot reads, by Rikki Endsley

