October top articles and community update

Opensource.com welcomed 711,196 unique visitors in October, a new all-time record. We published 80 articles last month and welcomed 26 new authors.

We also held our annual community moderator meeting the day before All Things Open kicked off in Raleigh, North Carolina. Most of our moderators joined us for an all-day meeting in our offices in downtown Raleigh, and then we attended the conference together. The Opensource.com team looks forward to this reunion all year, and we're already making plans for All Things Open 2018.

moderators-2017_sm.png

Opensource.com community moderators meet at Red Hat in downtown Raleigh.

The Open Org

The open organization community at Opensource.com continues to unveil new and exciting additions to its Open Organization Workbook project. Last month, we saw case studies and exercises in openness from Microsoft, Buffer, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The streak continues in November, with new publications from Red Hat, Dell EMC, and Harvard University's Dataverse project. As you wait for these new stories, why not download a copy of the illustrated Open Organization Definition?

2017 Open Source Yearbook

We've started publishing our 2017 Open Source Yearbook article collection. Be sure to look back at the 2016 and 2015 Open Source Yearbooks, too.

