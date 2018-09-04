15 command-line aliases, sysadmin container guide, VPN and monitoring tools, top Raspberry Pi blogs, and more

Did you miss Open Source Summit in Vancouver last week? The keynotes were recorded and are available online now.

At the summit expo, folks from the Command_Line Heroes podcast talked to attendees about upcoming episodes and ideas for future installments. The new season starts September 11, and the Season 2 trailer is available for a sneak peek ... er, listen.

Call for articles

Are you speaking at an upcoming event? (Or was your brilliant talk proposal rejected for an upcoming event?) Maybe your talk topic would make a great Opensource.com article. Send article ideas along with brief outlines to open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Top 10 (August 27-September 2)

Here's what Opensource.com readers were most excited about on the site last week: