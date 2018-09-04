15 command-line aliases, sysadmin container guide, top Raspberry Pi blogs, VPN and monitoring tools, and more

15 command-line aliases, sysadmin container guide, VPN and monitoring tools, top Raspberry Pi blogs, and more

Here's what was hot with readers last week.

04 Sep 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Cat wearing glasses
Image credits : 

Pixabay. CC0

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Did you miss Open Source Summit in Vancouver last week? The keynotes were recorded and are available online now.

At the summit expo, folks from the Command_Line Heroes podcast talked to attendees about upcoming episodes and ideas for future installments. The new season starts September 11, and the Season 2 trailer is available for a sneak peek ... er, listen.

Call for articles

Are you speaking at an upcoming event? (Or was your brilliant talk proposal rejected for an upcoming event?) Maybe your talk topic would make a great Opensource.com article. Send article ideas along with brief outlines to open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Top 10 (August 27-September 2)

Here's what Opensource.com readers were most excited about on the site last week:

15 command-line aliases to save you time

Some Linux command-line aliases are included by default in your installed Linux distro.
toolbox drawing

A sysadmin's guide to containers

What you need to know to understand how containers work.

Top 10 Raspberry Pi blogs to follow

Check out our list of must-read Raspberry Pi blogs.
scrabble letters used to spell "VPN"

6 open source tools for making your own VPN

We compare six of the best free and open source tools to set up and use a VPN on your own server.
web development and design, desktop and browser

Add GUIs to your programs and scripts easily with PySimpleGUI

Create a custom GUI in under five minutes.
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

4 open source monitoring tools

Here's what you need to know about time-series data and metrics aggregation tools.
Which Linux terminal command do you use the most?

Which Linux terminal command do you use the most?

The commands you use can tell us something about where your work, or perhaps you passion, drives...
Houses in a row

6 places to host your git repository

GitHub's recent acquisition has caused some users to explore alternatives to the popular code...

4 Ansible playbooks you should try

Streamline and tighten automation processes in complex IT environments with these Ansible playbooks.
The open source guide to DevOps monitoring tools

Now available: The open source guide to DevOps monitoring tools

In the first of a new series focusing on DevOps monitoring tools, we review the various types of...

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading


30 Linux installation tales, Make and Makefile explained, Linux tools, container security, DevOps tips, and more

Command-line tips, 8 reasons to love GNOME, automated Raspberry Pi back-ups, and more

Python programming with EduBlocks, i3 window manager for Linux, must-read newsletters, CI/CD, agile, IoT, and more
Different color butterflies
Bash guide, Linux terminal tricks, DevOps mistakes, Python, awk, NASA, and more
Tools in a tool box
Top 10 July must-reads: Killer tools and practical guides for admins, Skype alternatives, Slackware turns 25, and more
sunflower in bloom
Ansible guide, Raspberry Pi, Node.js, Python, the Linux desktop, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License