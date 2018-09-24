Python libraries for data science, Linux firewalls, Raspberry Pi NAS, openmediavault, Syncthing, microservices, and more

We look back at our most popular reads from the past week.

24 Sep 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
cat peeking out of a basket
Image credits : 

VMBrasseur. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Recently we added two new cheat sheets to our growing cheat sheet collection:

Top 10 (September 17-23)

Here are our most popular Opensource.com articles from the past week:

Person standing in front of a giant computer screen with numbers, data

3 top Python libraries for data science

Turn Python into a scientific data analysis and modeling tool with these libraries.

Python 3.7 beginner's cheat sheet

Get acquainted with Python's built-in pieces.

Linux firewalls: What you need to know about iptables and firewalld

Here's how to use the iptables and firewalld tools to manage Linux firewall connectivity rules.
Tree clouds

Host your own cloud with Raspberry Pi NAS

Protect and secure your data with a self-hosted cloud powered by your Raspberry Pi.
eight stones balancing

8 Python packages that will simplify your life with Django

This month's Python column looks at Django packages that will benefit your work, personal, or side...

Getting started with openmediavault: A home NAS solution

This network-attached file server offers a solid array of features and is easy to install and...
Old camera

4 scanning tools for the Linux desktop

Go paperless by driving your scanner with one of these open source applications.
Cloud

Control your data with Syncthing: An open source synchronization tool

Decide how to store and share your personal information.

Distributed tracing in a microservices world

What is distributed tracing and why is it so important in a microservices environment?

How gaming turned me into a coder

Text-based adventure gaming leads to a satisfying career in tech.

