Python libraries for data science, command-line tools, Jenkins X, DevOps, Perl 6, and more

Highlights from Opensource.com last week.

26 Nov 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Dandelion held out over water
Image credits : 

Seth Kenlon, CC BY-SA 4.0

x

On Opensource.com, we have a lot of reasons to be thankful. Over the past 12 months, we've had the pleasure of working with writers from a range of open source communities, organizations, and projects. We've had ongoing relationships and friendships with many of them, plus we've enjoyed welcoming dozens of new contributors to the site and new moderators to our community moderator program. Are you interested in writing for Opensource.com and learning more about our community moderator program? Email me to get started.

2018 Open Source Yearbook

The 2018 Open Source Yearbook is in progress. Do you have an idea for an article? Send me your idea. Download past yearbooks to learn more:

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Weekly top 10 (November 19-25)

Here are our most popular Opensource.com articles from the past week:

Python

9 obscure Python libraries for data science

Go beyond pandas, scikit-learn, and matplotlib and learn some new tricks for doing data science in...
Terminal command prompt on orange background

7 command-line tools for writers

Put away your word processor and start writing from the command line using these open source tools.
Best couple of cats

Coupled commands with control operators in Bash

Simple compound commands—such as stringing several commands together in a sequence on the command...

Getting started with Jenkins X

Jenkins X is an open source system that offers software developers continuous integration,...
plastic game pieces on a board

DevOps is for everyone

A non-engineer explains why you don't need to be a developer or an operations person to fall for...
hands programming

Failure is an option in Perl 6

In the eighth article in this series comparing Perl 5 to Perl 6, learn about their differences in...
and old computer and a new computer, representing migration to new software or hardware

Getting started with software-defined networking

Configure and isolate Linux containers with SDN and Container Network Interface plugins.
Computer keyboard typing

How machine learning is supercharging content management

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are boosting the power of WordPress and other open...

Tech gadget gift guide, new Raspberry Pi, Linux on the desktop, and more news

Catch up on big open source headlines from the past two weeks.

Give your students edit access to their course syllabus

I wanted to make my college course more participatory and give students more agency in their...

Opensource.com community

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community architect and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
