Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Opensource.com November Top 10
Top 10 November must-reads: Python libraries for data science, getting started with serverless computing, command-line tools, and more
We round up our most popular reads from the past month.
Get the newsletter
Thanks for another fun month of content and community on Opensource.com! Last month the site brought in 1,004,107 unique visitors who generated 1,524,240 page views. We published 84 articles in November and welcomed 17 new writers:
- Davide Antelmo
- Matt Calverley
- Francesc Campoy
- Bart Copeland
- Austin Dewey
- Brooke Driver
- Colin Eberhardt
- Dave Johnson
- Sandra Kuipers
- Mark Meyer
- P. Kevin Nelson
- Parul Pandey
- Jessica Repka
- Mike Schwartz
- Matty Stratton
- Morgan Tocker
- Baradwaj Varadharajan
More than 57% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 19 articles.
If you are interested in becoming a monthly contributor or would like to be considered for a Community Moderator role, contact the Opensource.com team. Not sure whether you're a good fit? Let us know and we'll answer your questions and help mentor you!
Comment now