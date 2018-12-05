Opensource.com November Top 10

Top 10 November must-reads: Python libraries for data science, getting started with serverless computing, command-line tools, and more

We round up our most popular reads from the past month.

05 Dec 2018
Thanks for another fun month of content and community on Opensource.com! Last month the site brought in 1,004,107 unique visitors who generated 1,524,240 page views. We published 84 articles in November and welcomed 17 new writers:

More than 57% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 19 articles.

If you are interested in becoming a monthly contributor or would like to be considered for a Community Moderator role, contact the Opensource.com team. Not sure whether you're a good fit? Let us know and we'll answer your questions and help mentor you!

Top 10 articles published in November

Programming books on a shelf

How to use multiple programming languages without losing your mind

A polyglot environment is a double-edged sword, bringing benefits along with complexities that may...
Python

9 obscure Python libraries for data science

Go beyond pandas, scikit-learn, and matplotlib and learn some new tricks for doing data science in...

7 open source platforms to get started with serverless computing

Serverless computing is transforming traditional software development. These open source platforms...
human head, brain outlined with computer hardware background

Revisiting the Unix philosophy in 2018

The old strategy of building small, focused applications is new again in the modern microservices...
magnifying glass on computer screen, finding a bug in the code

5 signs you are doing continuous testing wrong

In the last few years, many companies have made large investments to automate every step of...
web development and design, desktop and browser

What does your Linux setup look like?

8 Linux users share what laptops, desktops, and other devices they use every day.
Terminal command prompt on orange background

7 command-line tools for writers

Put away your word processor and start writing from the command line using these open source tools.
Thelio computer being made at US facility

Introducing Thelio: A new desktop computer from System76

They want to show people, through a product, how incredible Linux is.
Best couple of cats

Coupled commands with control operators in Bash

Simple compound commands—such as stringing several commands together in a sequence on the command...

Getting started with Jenkins X

Jenkins X is an open source system that offers software developers continuous integration,...

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community architect and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
