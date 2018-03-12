Python, Raspberry Pi how-tos, R programming counterculture, Linux containers, and more

Python, Raspberry Pi howtos, R programming counterculture, Linux containers, and more

Rikki Endsley 12 Mar 2018
Last week Python, Raspberry Pi, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes dominated our list of reader favorites.

This week, you'll see lots of extra Raspberry Pi love on our site. We're also giving away a Raspberry Pi arcade gaming kit, so don't miss your chance to enter the giveaway.

Here's the list of reader favorites from March 5-11:

  1. Getting started with Python for data science, by Payal Singh
  2. Host your own email with projectx/os and a Raspberry Pi, by Nolan Leake
  3. You got your VM in my container, by Josh Berkus
  4. Tips for top: Monitoring CPU load on Linux, by David Clinton
  5. Exploring free and open web fonts, by Nathan Willis
  6. A glimpse into R counterculture, by Samuel Lurie
  7. A curiosity for Linux leads to an unexpected career, by Kedar Vijay Kulkarni
  8. 3 open source tools for scientific publishing, by Paul Shannon
  9. How to create a cron job with Kubernetes on a Raspberry Pi, by Chris Short
  10. How to set up a print server on a Raspberry Pi, by Jim Hall

(You know what's missing? JavaScript. We want to see your JavaScript story ideas. Submit article proposals, along with brief outlines, to open@opensource.com.)

All Things Open and LISA18 CFPs now open

Every year a bunch of our community moderators and writers join the Opensource.com editorial team in Raleigh for All Things Open. We look forward to seeing so many friends and making new ones at this affordable event, which attracts a great mix of speakers and topics, exhibitors, and attendees. The call for talk proposals is open until April 24th. If you want feedback on your talk idea, drop into our #opensource.com Freenode IRC channel—often our moderators, editors, and writers are hanging out and eager to help.

The CFP for LISA18 also opened last week, and Brendan Gregg (Netflix) and I will co-chair this year's event, which will be held Oct 29-31 in downtown Nashville. Do you have something to say about the present and future of Ops? If so, send in your talk proposal by May 24th. Follow LISA on Twitter to stay updated on deadlines and announcements. If you have questions or feedback, contact us at lisa18chairs@usenix.org.

Rikki Endsley
Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com.
