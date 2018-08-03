Top 10 July must-reads: Killer tools and practical guides for admins, Skype alternatives, Slackware turns 25, and more

Opensource.com July report

Opensource.com brought in 776,198 unique visitors who generated 1,253,209 page views in July, a 22% year over year increase.

We published 85 articles in July, and welcomed 14 new authors. More than 56% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 22 articles.

In honor of System Administrator Appreciation Day in July, we ran a series of articles for admins. We also wrapped up our OSCON speaker series.

To stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com, subscribe to our highlights newsletter. Do you have an idea for an article? Send us your proposal.

Top 10 articles published in July

A sysadmin's guide to network management

A reference list of Linux utilities and commands makes managing servers and networks easier.
tools in the cloud with security

10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry

Administering networks and systems can get very stressful when the workload piles up. Nobody really...
5 open source alternatives to Skype

If you've been a working adult for more than a decade, you probably remember the high cost and...
a checklist for a team

A sysadmin's guide to Ansible: How to simplify tasks

There are many ways to automate common sysadmin tasks with Ansible. Here are several of them.
a big flag flying in a sea of other flags, teamwork

The oldest, active Linux distro, Slackware, turns 25

The oldest active Linux distro, Slackware turns 25.
My first sysadmin mistake

How to focus on finding a solution amid the panic.
People work on a computer server

Confessions of a recovering Perl hacker

As many have found, the lure of the Perl is hard to resist.
robotic arm, DIY images

A single-user, lightweight OS for your next home project

Five reasons hobbyists should take a look at RISC OS.
storage facility

Building a network attached storage device with a Raspberry Pi

Follow these step-by-step instructions to build your own Raspberry Pi-based network attached...
A sysadmin's guide to Bash

Tips and tricks for making the Bash shell work better for you.

