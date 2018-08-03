Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Opensource.com July report
Top 10 July must-reads: Killer tools and practical guides for admins, Skype alternatives, Slackware turns 25, and more
Our sysadmin guides were a few of our hottest reads in July.
Opensource.com brought in 776,198 unique visitors who generated 1,253,209 page views in July, a 22% year over year increase.
We published 85 articles in July, and welcomed 14 new authors. More than 56% of our content was contributed by members of the open source community, and our community moderators contributed 22 articles.
In honor of System Administrator Appreciation Day in July, we ran a series of articles for admins. We also wrapped up our OSCON speaker series.
