Improve productivity with zsh, rugged DevOps tools, Python libraries, vim, shell dotfile, Linux commands, and more

We round up reader-favorites from the past week.

10 Sep 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Top 10 bowling pins
Image by : 
George Eastman House and Internet Archive Book Images. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 4.0
Top 10 (September 3-9)

Here are our most popular articles from the past week:

8 great Python libraries for side projects

These Python libraries make it easy to scratch that personal project itch.
clouds in windows

Linux users: How long has it been since you last used Windows?

Has it been ten years since last you used Windows, or ten seconds?

7 open source tools for rugged DevOps

Use these tools to build security testing into the software development process.
computer screen

5 tips to improve productivity with zsh

The zsh shell offers countless options and features. Here are 5 ways to boost your efficiency from...
a checklist for a team

Turn your vim editor into a productivity powerhouse

These 20+ useful commands will enhance your experience using the vi editor.
Command line prompt

8 Linux commands for effective process management

Manage your applications throughout their lifecycles with these key commands.

What a shell dotfile can do for you

Learn how to use configuration files to improve your work environment.
Jane Austen book page

6 open source tools for writing a book

I first used and contributed to free and open source software in 1993, and since then I've been an...
light bulb

Two open source alternatives to Flash Player

In July 2017, Adobe sounded the death knell for its Flash Media Player, announcing it would end...

Hollywood formalizes support for open source in filmmaking

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences teams with the Linux Foundation to launch the...

Opensource.com community

