Improve productivity with zsh, rugged DevOps tools, Python libraries, vim, shell dotfile, Linux commands, and more

Opensource.com's Open Source Guide to DevOps Monitoring Tools is a free download for sysadmins. The guide includes chapters on monitoring, log aggregation, visualization, and distributed tracing tools.

Do you have an idea for a free download you'd like to see on the site? Let us know: open@opensource.com.

Call for articles

Are you speaking at an upcoming event? (Or was your brilliant talk proposal rejected for an upcoming event?) Maybe your talk topic would make a great Opensource.com article.

Do you have a sysadmin horror story to share? Send article ideas along with brief outlines to open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Top 10 (September 3-9)

Here are our most popular articles from the past week: