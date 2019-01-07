December top 10: Linux command line tricks, CI/CD tools, Ansible how-tos, Kubeflow, and more

December top 10: Linux command-line tricks, CI/CD tools, Ansible how-tos, Kubeflow, and more

We round up our most popular reads from the past month.

Opensource.com brought in 943,071 unique visitors who made 1,505,694 page views in December, a 40% year-over-year increase from December 2017.

We published 93 articles last month, and welcomed 16 new authors:

Our "24 Days of Linux Toys" command-line series, written by Opensource.com editor Jason Baker, was a big hit with readers and took 8 of our top 10 spots. For this reason, we've rounded up a top 10 list of articles outside that series.

December top 10

CICD with gears

7 CI/CD tools for sysadmins

An easy guide to the top open source continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous...

An introduction to Kubeflow

Kubeflow is an open source Kubernetes-native platform for developing, orchestrating, deploying, and...
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation

Maximize your Ansible skills with these 7 how-tos

A collection of playbooks, guides, and tutorials to maximize your Ansible skills.

Testing Ansible roles with Molecule

Learn how to automate your verifications using Python.
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation

Top 5 configuration management tools

Learn about configuration management tools and figure out which will work best for your DevOps...
open book pages

10 books for your DevOps reading wishlist

This list of books will help fine-tune your DevOps practice.

Blueprint for a team with a DevOps mindset

Culture is the greatest challenge when embarking on a DevOps transformation.
Tools for the sysadmin

Getting started with Prometheus

Learn to install and write queries for the Prometheus monitoring and alerting system.
Setting up the LightShowPi at the terminal

Set the holiday mood with your Raspberry Pi

About three years ago, I shared an article on how to create a musical light show with the Raspberry...

8 tips to help non-techies move to Linux

Help your friends dump their proprietary operating systems and make the move to open source.

Opensource.com community

