Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
December top 10: Linux command line tricks, CI/CD tools, Ansible how-tos, Kubeflow, and more
December top 10: Linux command-line tricks, CI/CD tools, Ansible how-tos, Kubeflow, and more
We round up our most popular reads from the past month.
Get the newsletter
Opensource.com brought in 943,071 unique visitors who made 1,505,694 page views in December, a 40% year-over-year increase from December 2017.
We published 93 articles last month, and welcomed 16 new authors:
- Amy Unruh and Michelle Casbon (co-authors)
- Jairo da Silva Junior
- Marco Bravo
- Dominika Bula
- Michael McCune
- Yehuda Sadeh-Weinraub and Huamin Chen (co-authors)
- Lin Sun (All Things Open Lightning Talk speaker)
- Harrison Harnisch
- Georg Link
- Angelo Manganiello
- Julia Stewart Lowndes
- Sophia Armstrong (All Things Open Lightning Talk speaker)
- Darin London
- Lauren Maffeo (All Things Open Lightning Talk speaker)
Our "24 Days of Linux Toys" command-line series, written by Opensource.com editor Jason Baker, was a big hit with readers and took 8 of our top 10 spots. For this reason, we've rounded up a top 10 list of articles outside that series.
If you are interested in becoming a monthly contributor or would like to be considered for a Community Moderator role, contact the Opensource.com team. Not sure whether you're a good fit? Let us know and we'll answer your questions and help mentor you!
Comment now