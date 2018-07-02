Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more

Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more

We round up recent reader favorites.

Rikki Endsley
02 Jul 2018
Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
Image by : 

opensource.com

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

Let's look back at what Opensource.com readers were most interested in the week of June 25-July 1:

  1. 8 reasons to use the Xfce Linux desktop environment, by David Both
  2. Top 6 Arduino robots of 2018 (so far), by Jeremy S. Cook
  3. 13 must-read books to take your DevOps skills to the next level, by Jason Hibbets
  4. Celebrating 24 years of FreeDOS: Useful commands cheat sheet, by Jim Hall
  5. What proprietary tool do you wish had an open source alternative?, by Opensource.com
  6. 8 great pytest plugins, by Lacey Williams Henschel and Jeff Triplett
  7. 5 open source puzzle games for Linux, by Joshua Allen Holm
  8. 3 ways to copy files in Go, by Mihalis Tsoukalos
  9. 4 ways Flutter makes mobile app development delightful, by Emily Fortuna
  10. Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more, by Rikki Endsley

New community moderators

This month we're excited to welcome two new Opensource.com community moderators: Nicholas Hunt-Walker and Jay LaCroix. Follow our list of moderators on Twitter to see what they're reading and tweeting.

Call for articles

Do you have article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to rikki@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.

Download our cheat sheets

Available now: DevOps hiring guide

Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.

Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook

Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.

Write for us

Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Rikki Endsley - Rikki Endsley is a community manager and editor for Opensource.com. In the past, she worked as the community evangelist on the Open Source and Standards (OSAS) team at Red Hat; a freelance tech journalist; community manager for the USENIX Association; associate publisher of Linux Pro Magazine, ADMIN, and Ubuntu User; and as the managing editor of Sys Admin magazine and UnixReview.com. Follow her on Twitter at: @rikkiends.
More about me

Recommended reading

top 10
Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more
open source button on keyboard
Why agile teams fail, Bash tips, Emacs vs. Vim, 12 fiction reads for Linux fans, and other greatest hits

Top 10 May must-reads: Linux vs. Unix, Firefox extensions, Python command-line tools, Git branching guide, and more
stack of books
MySQL, Python, Firefox extensions, Linux commands, open source VPN tools, and more reader favorites
stack of books
Linux vs. Unix, cleaning up data in the command line, 15 books for kids, and more must-reads
top 10
Git, Python web frameworks, AI, machine learning, Android, Linux, and more must-reads

Comment now

Creative Commons License