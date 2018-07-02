Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
Xfce Linux desktop environment, Arduino robots, hot DevOps books, FreeDOS, Python, Go, and more
We round up recent reader favorites.
Get the newsletter
Let's look back at what Opensource.com readers were most interested in the week of June 25-July 1:
- 8 reasons to use the Xfce Linux desktop environment, by David Both
- Top 6 Arduino robots of 2018 (so far), by Jeremy S. Cook
- 13 must-read books to take your DevOps skills to the next level, by Jason Hibbets
- Celebrating 24 years of FreeDOS: Useful commands cheat sheet, by Jim Hall
- What proprietary tool do you wish had an open source alternative?, by Opensource.com
- 8 great pytest plugins, by Lacey Williams Henschel and Jeff Triplett
- 5 open source puzzle games for Linux, by Joshua Allen Holm
- 3 ways to copy files in Go, by Mihalis Tsoukalos
- 4 ways Flutter makes mobile app development delightful, by Emily Fortuna
- Dropbox alternatives, Git tricks, Linux tips, DevOps must-reads, and more, by Rikki Endsley
New community moderators
This month we're excited to welcome two new Opensource.com community moderators: Nicholas Hunt-Walker and Jay LaCroix. Follow our list of moderators on Twitter to see what they're reading and tweeting.
Call for articles
Do you have article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to rikki@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.
Download our cheat sheets
Available now: DevOps hiring guide
Hiring for DevOps talent presents its own challenges. Our new DevOps hiring guide will help you navigate the unique dynamics when building your DevOps team.
Free 2017 Open Source Yearbook
Our third annual open source community yearbook rounds up the top projects, technologies, and stories from 2017.
Write for us
Got a story idea? Send us a proposal!
Comment now