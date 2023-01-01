What to write about on Opensource.com in 2023

As we start 2023, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what the last few years have brought to us. The pandemic has brought us closer together globally. Conferences and meetings moved to virtual platforms lowering the geographic barrier to participating and collaborating. Many of us moved to remote work and embraced asynchronous communication with our teams. We have met people across the globe whom we would have never had the privilege to meet.

Open source helped forge the way for inclusive platforms and really helped to create that world stage.

Sowing the seeds of open source

Much like our unofficial logo, the dandelion, we are looking to spread the seeds of open source. We can blow the seeds organically like the wind, but also intentionally by blowing the seeds in a deliberate direction. We welcome articles about open source, open culture, and open practice from all open source practitioners.

Popular writing topics for 2023

Our readers continue to be interested in stories about open source. They love to know about the hows, the whys, and what solutions open source can bring to their lives.

We foresee some of these as being popular topics for 2023:

Along with all of those brilliant topics, I’d also love to broaden the scope of topics to also include:

Open hardware

PHP

Accessibility in digital assets

What do you love the most about open source?

How are you addressing DEI?

And, of course, we’d love to hear about your favorite open source project.

End-of-year 2022 stats

2022 was a year of growth and change in many ways. Here are our year-end stats at a glance:

1.5 million monthly readers

More than 500 articles published

117 new authors

17 correspondents

18 authors inducted into the Contributor Club

Writing resources

