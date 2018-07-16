Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Sysadmin guides, open source email clients, MacOS apps, SELinux, Firefox extensions, and more
Sysadmin guides, open source email clients, MacOS apps, SELinux, Firefox extensions, and more
We round up reader favorites from the past week.
Reader favorites from last week included articles for sysadmins, Linux games, tool round ups, and more.
- A sysadmin's guide to network management, by Archit Modi
- Which email client do you prefer?, by Opensource.com
- 15 open source applications for MacOS, by Don Watkins
- A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions, by Alex Callejas
- 5 Firefox extensions to protect your privacy, by Chris Short
- 5 open source racing and flying games for Linux, by Joshua Allen Holm
- How an infrastructure team starts using CI/CD, by Matt Micene
- What's the difference between a fork and a distribution?, by Jonathan Gershater
- How to set up DevPI, a PyPI-compatible Python development server, by Moshe Zadka
- Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more, by Rikki Endsley
OSCON speaker series
Our speaker series offers a preview of what to expect at the 20th annual OSCON event in Portland, Oregon, July 16-19:
- How to make a career move from proprietary to open source technology, by Petra Sargent
- GalecinoCar: A Java-based self-driving vehicle, by Ryan Vanderwerf
- Facebook partners on open source AI development tools ONNX and PyTorch 1.0, by Sarah Bird
- 4 ways Flutter makes mobile app development delightful, by Emily Fortuna
- Better API testing with the OpenAPI Specification, by Taylor Barnett
- Using MQTT to send and receive data for your next project, by Sean Dague
- You don't know Bash: An introduction to Bash arrays, by Robert Aboukhalil
- Introduction to the Pony programming language, by Sean T Allen
July is SysAdmin Appreciation Month on Opensource.com
SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating systems administration all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:
- Confessions of a recovering Perl hacker, by Mike Bursell
- A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions, by Alex Callejas
- A sysadmin's guide to network management, by Archit Modi
- How an infrastructure team starts using CI/CD, by Matt Micene
- 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry, by Grant Hamono
- My first sysadmin mistake, by Jim Hall
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.
