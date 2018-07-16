Sysadmin guides, open source email clients, MacOS apps, SELinux, Firefox extensions, and more

Sysadmin guides, open source email clients, MacOS apps, SELinux, Firefox extensions, and more

We round up reader favorites from the past week.

16 Jul 2018 Rikki Endsley (Red Hat) Feed
Reader favorites from last week included articles for sysadmins, Linux games, tool round ups, and more.

  1. A sysadmin's guide to network management, by Archit Modi
  2. Which email client do you prefer?, by Opensource.com
  3. 15 open source applications for MacOS, by Don Watkins
  4. A sysadmin's guide to SELinux: 42 answers to the big questions, by Alex Callejas
  5. 5 Firefox extensions to protect your privacy, by Chris Short
  6. 5 open source racing and flying games for Linux, by Joshua Allen Holm
  7. How an infrastructure team starts using CI/CD, by Matt Micene
  8. What's the difference between a fork and a distribution?, by Jonathan Gershater
  9. How to set up DevPI, a PyPI-compatible Python development server, by Moshe Zadka
  10. Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more, by Rikki Endsley

OSCON speaker series

Our speaker series offers a preview of what to expect at the 20th annual OSCON event in Portland, Oregon, July 16-19:

July is SysAdmin Appreciation Month on Opensource.com

SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating systems administration all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:

Call for articles

Do you have article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to open@opensource.com.

Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.

Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.

Download our cheat sheets

Keep an eye on our growing collection of cheat sheet downloads:

