You can't read everything on the internet, but here's a handy list of must-reads from last week.

Rikki Endsley
11 Jul 2018
Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more
Judith E. Bell. Modified by Opensource.com. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Try as you might, you can't read everything on the internet, but here are our top 10 must-read articles from last week:

  1. 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry, by Grant Hamono
  2. 5 open source alternatives to Skype, by Opensource.com
  3. My first sysadmin mistake, by Jim Hall
  4. A Linux distro for digital artists, by Giuseppe Torre
  5. How do you keep your Linux skills strong?, by Opensource.com
  6. How to use dd in Linux without destroying your disk, by David Clinton
  7. Wallabag: An open source alternative to Pocket, by Scott Nesbitt
  8. 5 military phrases for DevOps practitioners, by Chris Short
  9. 6 RFCs for understanding how the internet works, by Ben Cotton
  10. How to make a career move from proprietary to open source technology , by Petra Sargent

July is SysAdmin Appreciation Month on Opensource.com

SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating systems administration all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:

OSCON speaker series

Our speaker series offers a preview of what to expect at the 20th annual OSCON event in Portland, Oregon, July 16-19:

Rikki Endsley
