Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more
Killer tools for sysadmins, Skype alternatives, improving Linux skills, 6 must-read RFCs, and more
You can't read everything on the internet, but here's a handy list of must-reads from last week.
Get the newsletter
Try as you might, you can't read everything on the internet, but here are our top 10 must-read articles from last week:
- 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry, by Grant Hamono
- 5 open source alternatives to Skype, by Opensource.com
- My first sysadmin mistake, by Jim Hall
- A Linux distro for digital artists, by Giuseppe Torre
- How do you keep your Linux skills strong?, by Opensource.com
- How to use dd in Linux without destroying your disk, by David Clinton
- Wallabag: An open source alternative to Pocket, by Scott Nesbitt
- 5 military phrases for DevOps practitioners, by Chris Short
- 6 RFCs for understanding how the internet works, by Ben Cotton
- How to make a career move from proprietary to open source technology , by Petra Sargent
July is SysAdmin Appreciation Month on Opensource.com
SysAdminDay is at the end of July, but we're celebrating systems administration all month. Check out our growing SysAdmin series:
- A sysadmin's guide to network management, by Archit Modi
- How an infrastructure team starts using CI/CD, by Matt Micene
- 10 killer tools for the admin in a hurry, by Grant Hamono
- My first sysadmin mistake, by Jim Hall
OSCON speaker series
Our speaker series offers a preview of what to expect at the 20th annual OSCON event in Portland, Oregon, July 16-19:
- How to make a career move from proprietary to open source technology, by Petra Sargent
- GalecinoCar: A Java-based self-driving vehicle, by Ryan Vanderwerf
- Facebook partners on open source AI development tools ONNX and PyTorch 1.0, by Sarah Bird
- 4 ways Flutter makes mobile app development delightful, by Emily Fortuna
- Better API testing with the OpenAPI Specification, by Taylor Barnett
- Using MQTT to send and receive data for your next project, by Sean Dague
- You don't know Bash: An introduction to Bash arrays, by Robert Aboukhalil
- Introduction to the Pony programming language, by Sean T Allen
Call for articles
Do you have article ideas? Send article proposals along with brief outlines to open@opensource.com.
Stay up on what's going on with Opensource.com by subscribing to our highlights newsletter.
Check out the editorial calendar for a preview of what's ahead.
Download our cheat sheets
Keep an eye on our growing collection of cheat sheet downloads:
- Celebrating 24 years of FreeDOS: Useful commands cheat sheet
- Groff Macros cheat sheet
- SSH Cheat Sheet
- IRC Cheat Sheet
- Pandoc Cheat Sheet
- Blender Hotkey Cheat Sheet
Write for us
Send us a proposal and we'll help you get started.
Comment now