Announcing the 2020 Opensource.com Community Awards winners

Thank you to all of our community members.

20 Jan 2020 Matthew Broberg (Red Hat) Feed
Community awards
Every year, Opensource.com awards people from our community who have excelled in contributing and sharing stories with our community of authors and readers. These stories reflect how we use open source in our everyday lives, how it helps us build a better future with open technology, and how openness is changing the world. All authors in these lists are officially the People's Choice Award winners for 2020.

The methodology

This year, as our community celebrates its 10-year anniversary, we standardized on the concept that our community votes with its attention.

With that in mind, we took the top 10 categories by readership for 2020 (listed below) and listed the top 10 non-staff authors for each category. Note there may be fewer than ten authors per category due to multiple articles written by the same author. Authors are also eligible to be award winners in multiple categories.

Without further adieu (and in no particular order), here are your People's Choice Award winners of 2020.

Click on each winners' name to read more about them and see a collection of their articles.

2020 People's Choice Award for Python

Python grew in 2020 to be one of the most popular topics in our community. It's not surprising as we see more graphical ways to program in Python and as Python continues to be a strong language for data science. Whether a hobbyist developer or professional SRE, this 30-year-old language continues to be a great choice.

Stephan Avenwedde
Jigyasa Grover
Parul Pandey
László Kiss Kollár
Moshe Zadka

2020 People's Choice Award for Programming

In addition to Python, the entire category of programming continues to grow in our community. With articles ranging from C to Rust to computer science fundamentals, we continue to see readers enjoy learning about a wide array of languages.

Don Watkins
Anderson Silva
Marty Kalin
Ryan Levick
Robert Aboukhalil
Dan Walsh
Erik O'Shaughnessy
Moshe Zadka

2020 People's Choice Award for Bash

Bash continues to thrive as more readers are introduced to its wizardry or tune its advanced options. Opensource.com is sure to continue to be a $HOME for Bash enthusiasts.

Archit Modi
David Both
Abhishek Tamrakar
Ian Miell

2020 People's Choice Award for Linux

Linux is the most popular topic in our community, with new reasons to adopt the operating system coming out every year. Whether you're looking into its history, curious how exactly virtual filesystems work, or you're after a great Linux-friendly open source alternative, our community has you covered.

Bryant Son
David Clinton
Molly de Blanc
Alison Chaiken
Marty Kalin
Gaurav Kamathe
Jim Hall
Aaron J. Prisk
Alan Formy-Duval

2020 People's Choice Award for CI/CD

Modern infrastructure is one of progressive development, and continuous integration and continuous deployment are at the heart of that concept. Read about how to get started, get hands-on with the most popular tools, or learn about the up-and-coming alternatives.

Bryant Son
Daniel Oh
Jessica Cherry (Formerly: Repka)
Jithin Emmanuel
Emily Burns
Willy-Peter Schaub
Agnieszka Gancarczyk
Will Kelly
Alan Formy-Duval
Ann Marie Fred

2020 People's Choice Award for Git

All the categories here rely on source code, and that code is largely checked into Git, the most widely adopted distributed version control software. In 2020, there were tons of great introductions to Git, examples of how large projects like GNOME use it, and advanced look at securely storing secrets in Git. There was also a fun exploration of how to spice up commit messages with emojis.

Molly de Blanc
Ahmad Awais
Alan Formy-Duval
Sachin Patil
Austin Dewey

2020 People's Choice Award for Kubernetes

Kubernetes is the defacto standard for container orchestration, and its rise in popularity has grown proportionally to that fact. Our top articles include specific examples of why Kubernetes works well for bare-metal deployments and why data scientists love Kubernetes. If you're on the job hunt, check out these Kubernetes interview questions to make sure you're ready.

William Benton
Sophie Watson
Alan Formy-Duval
Chris Collins
Jonathan S. Katz
Scott McCarty
Jessica Cherry (Formerly: Repka)
Paul Czarkowski
John Studarus

2020 People's Choice Award for Java

Consistently ranked as one of the top three most used programming languages in the world, Java continues to be an important topic for our community. The past year included detailed looks at developer syntax, like initializing an array, to Sysadmin considerations for the SE 11 removal of JNLP, and there are many more resources where that came from.

Chris Hermansen
Bilgin Ibryam
Alan Formy-Duval
Girish Managoli
Stephon Brown

2020 People's Choice Award for Ansible

The mantra "automate all the things" rang true in 2020 as Ansible was used for documentation, manage ACLs, and bring peace to one home.

Taz Brown
Abner Malivert
James Farrell
Marco Bravo
Clement Verna
Shashank Hegde
Mark Phillips
Jairo da Silva Junior
Chris Short

2020 People's Choice Award for DevOps

DevOps continues to be a space to learn both the practice of software development and the practical hands-on of some of its tooling. While we still can't buy DevOps, many are looking into a career transition from Sysadmin to DevOps Engineer.

Ann Marie Fred
Taz Brown
Brent Aaron Reed
Matthieu Fronton
Agnieszka Gancarczyk
Daniel Oh
Willy-Peter Schaub
Bryant Son

Thank you

Thanks to everyone who voted through their regular readership, commenting, and sharing of our authors. Please join me in congratulating all of the award winners!

